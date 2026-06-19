‘I Like the Way He Shut It Down’: TikToker Says Married Man Was Right to Knock Pineapple From Female Coworker’s Hand

A TikToker's reaction to a late-2025 viral clip showing a woman trying to feed a married coworker a piece of pineapple has drawn fresh debate about workplace boundaries.

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The woman who tried to feed the pineapple is reportedly named Mary, according to TikToker @vvttjbjnn. The Daily Dot could not locate the original video.

Rather than describing the original footage, Adam shared his reaction to it. "I saw this video earlier," he said, "but what she did was out of line."

He focused particularly on the coworker's marital status. "On top of that, the guy is married," he said. "Imagine a married woman sitting at her desk, and another dude comes up and tries to feed her pineapple from his fork."

"I like the way he shut it down, that he ain't playing those games," he said.

The replies to @adamcam10's video largely agreed with his read of the situation. "If the roles were reversed everyone would call it harassment," one commenter wrote. "Glad he shut it down cleanly."

One commenter drew a parallel to other unwanted contact, writing, "I've had this happen," the commenter, @grunthos14, wrote. "Usually with dancing. People try to get me to dance, I don't dance. It just won't happen, the answer is 'no.'"

This is something that I’m passionate about.

A woman tries to force feed her male married coworker, a piece of pineapple. He slaps it away to the point where the pineapple lands on the floor across the room..

Some people would say he overreacted.. he could’ve been nicer. I say… pic.twitter.com/Fm470AGqB7 — Leah Rain ✝️????️ (@LeahRain77) June 18, 2026

A TikTok account posting under the name Moving Mountains HR Consulting, which discussed the clip from a workplace-policy perspective, wrote that the woman and her coworker later said they were friends and that the moment was harmless.

Another commenter praised the coworker's reaction, writing, "This is a guy protecting his marriage at all costs. This is what married people must do. If they want their marriage to prosper, then it is refusing anything/anyone who could harm it."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the original viral video or in @adamcam10's reaction to it. The details above reflect the reaction video as shared on TikTok by @adamcam10. The claim that the woman and her coworker later described themselves as friends and said the moment was harmless has not been independently verified. This detail was reported by the TikTok account Moving Mountains HR Consulting and has not been confirmed by either party.