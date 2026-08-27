‘I Just Wanna Sleep’: A Woman Asked Her Neighbors to Turn Down a Party Three Times Before Finally Calling the Police

A TikTok user named Kelly says she called police after a party in her apartment building continued into the early morning despite multiple requests to keep the noise down. She posted about the situation on a TikTok video titled "I called the cops on my neighbors," where she said that the party had started around 10 p.m. She said she lived near a large university and understood that noise came with the territory.

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The noise eventually became too disruptive to ignore, she said. Kelly described shouting and the synchronized jumping so loud that she could feel the floor shaking from her apartment on the third floor. She believed that between 30 and 40 people were at the gathering and more guests kept turning up all night long.

But it was not just Kelly who heard the noise; it also affected pets in the building. Dogs in the corridor were barking non-stop, while her cats became distressed and kept scratching at her glass patio door. Instead of first calling the police, she went to the apartment twice to ask the guests to reduce the volume. There, the people present at the party actually apologized and promised to stop making noise.

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Even with that, the party went on. At about 12.45 a.m., Kelly again went to the apartment and told the people living there that she would call the police if the noise didn't stop within thirty minutes. Yet forty-five minutes later the party was still on, which is when she finally told the people at the party that the police were coming.

In footage filmed outside the apartment, Kelly explained she had already asked the party-goers to lower the volume and that the noise was disturbing both residents and their pets. It turned out another neighbor also came out and said that her dog had been upset for hours and that she had not been able to sleep.

She said that she didn't want to stop the group from celebrating: "I'm not trying to be a buzzkill, but I just wanna sleep."

TikTok users discuss this woman's approach to her neighbor's party.

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On TikTok, hundreds of commenters supported Kelly and said that she had been unusually patient. Some said that they would have called the police a lot earlier, while others asked about the apartment rules or the local noise regulations, which define quiet hours.

"People are so [expletive] inconsiderate," one commented. Most viewers praised Kelly for talking to her neighbours before the situation got out of hand. One described her as "way too nice".

Some commenters questioned her decision to involve police rather than contacting building management or a non-emergency line for a noise complaint.