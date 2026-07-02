‘I Have Babies’: Body Cam Footage Shows a Mom Learning Her Three Young Children Had Been Left Alone for Hours by Their Sitter

Body camera footage shared to X by @HistorianUSA1 showed an officer speaking with a mother outside a house after she said her three young children, ages one, two, and four, had been left alone for hours.

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"I'm not okay. Like, I'm not okay," the mother told the officer when he tried to assess the situation.

"I work Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. I leave here at 6:50," she said, before adding that her son later told her the sitter "was not coming back."

DAYCARE NIGHTMARE EXPOSED!



This absolute clown of a “babysitter” left a 1, 2, and 4 year old completely unsupervised for HOURS while the mom was at work. Mom shows up to chaos, messages blowing up the sitter’s phone, and the house trashed.



Then the sitter gets confronted? Zero… pic.twitter.com/oCr51AxkA0 — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) July 1, 2026

The mother told the officer she had a record of trying to reach the babysitter after learning the children were alone. "I have messages to show you. These are the messages, me calling her, calling her, calling her," she said. She read a text she said came from the sitter, who wrote that her ride had arrived and the children had finished eating.

According to the mother, the timeline stretched over several hours. "This means at 8:50, my kids, my babies, have been alone since 8:50 until 11:50 when I got here," she said. She added that her sister had since arrived to help clean the house, which, in her words, was "destroyed".

The mother said she confronted the sitter briefly before police arrived. "I said, I have babies, and it's not like they're 9 and 10 years old and can take care of themselves," she said. She added that she had already ended the arrangement. "I no longer need you to watch my kids, and I blocked her," she said.

The officer, speaking directly to the babysitter in the footage, confronted her in her house. "I'm not saying you did it intentionally," he said. "I'm saying when you leave a house with little kids like that, you have to make sure somebody is there to take care of them."

He added that the sitter would be charged with endangering the life or health of a child, saying, "I can't just let this skate by."

Some commenters directed criticism at the mother rather than the babysitter. One user wrote, "She lived 5 minutes away and it took her hours to get to the kids that were alone? Did she stop for several burgers or something?"

Another commenter placed responsibility on the sitter while also questioning the mother's timeline. "The babysitter was certainly at fault. I won't condone that. I hope she got her license taken away," the commenter wrote, adding a separate concern about possible retaliation from the sitter's family.

I was fortunate enough to be able to stay at home. This exact reason is why I did not go back to work until my son was old enough to go to school. I wouldn’t trust anyone with my kid very few people had that privilege. — Shawnee Gregorio (@ShawneeMG2) July 1, 2026

The mother told the officer she had contacted a child care resource and referral organization before being directed to call the police. She felt torn between anger and restraint. "I will go to prison for them. I don't care," she said, adding that she considers herself "a mother before I'm anything in this world."

One recalled how they stayed home out of exactly this fear, "I was fortunate enough to be able to stay at home. This exact reason is why I did not go back to work until my son was old enough to go to school. I wouldn’t trust anyone with my kid very few people had that privilege."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @HistorianUSA1. The identities of the mother, the babysitter, and the children have not been confirmed.