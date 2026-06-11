A mom was asked to buy her son’s artwork by the daycare she sends him to. The woman alleged that the daycare never sent her son's artwork home and called the practice child labor.

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The video was shared on X by @HistorianUSA1 and has since gone viral. The woman alleged that the daycare her son attended never sent back her child’s artwork. Although she noticed the artwork never came home, she said she did not initially question it.

A few weeks ago, the woman got an email from the same daycare, asking parents to purchase their child’s artwork on a website. The woman shared a screen recording of some of her son’s artwork on the website for sale.

Outrageous! Daycare keeps every piece of your kid’s artwork all year… then hits you up to buy it back.



This mom got the email: want your son’s handprint? That’ll be $49.95 on an apron, thanks. They literally turned child art time into a storefront.



As a dad, my kids came home… pic.twitter.com/F6tGfB5Spw — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) June 10, 2026

One of those art pieces was a red handprint made to look like a flower. She could either get it printed on an apron for $49.95 or get it on a mug. But she refused to buy the artwork printed on either item.

The mom had one conclusion to the situation: child labor. She said, “I feel like it’s child labor to do that.” She did not elaborate. The video ended shortly after.

X Is Divided Over Whether a Daycare Selling Kids' Artwork Constitutes Child Labor

The origin of the video remains unconfirmed, however, many have shared their insights about Daycare selling art instead of sending it home with the child. Many were divided about the woman’s belief that it was child labor. They took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

As of publication, the video had accumulated more than 25,000 views and generated significant comment activity. One user suggested, “Hobby, Lobby or Walmart, buy an apron and do it at home.”

Another user said, “I would spend my own money to get this done for my parents at the end of the year.” The same one added, “This is a fundraiser for Daycare. Like people don’t pay them enough.”

simply say back to them ..... this is my Childs art. It is a violation of your school / daycare to sell intellectual property with permission. He/she is a minor and you do not have my permission. Please return his/her art immediately. — Becky Berry (@BeckyABerry) June 10, 2026

Another commenter wrote, “I would have all my kids’ artwork for free, in five seconds. And the daycare owners would be questioning their life choices.” Another said, “If you are paying for daycare, I would think that’s yours if you want it. You shouldn’t have to pay for it.”

A fourth commented, “I would be okay with this if they also gave her the original artwork.” A fifth user seemed to be in agreement with the mom about child labor.

The individual said, “They are violating the law. Stealing the work and making money off of someone else’s artwork; This is called violating child labor laws…” (Child labor laws in the United States generally apply to employment relationships, not school or daycare activities. The Daily Dot did not independently verify the legal claim).

A final peron disagreed and said, “Well, it isn’t child labor, but the parents already paid for it.”

The events described in this article is a reflection of the video shared on X by @HistorianUSA1.