A Man Recorded His Elderly Neighbor Accusing Him of Theft — and the Video Has Become an Emotional Conversation About Dementia on X

A video posted on X by @RealAshlar shows an elderly woman repeatedly accusing a neighbor of stealing her belongings. The comments trace an emotional conversation about dementia and the challenges families face when loved ones experience cognitive decline.

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The clip was shared with the caption “She came over banging and kicking my front door. This time I got my phone for evidence. Why do they continue to allow her to live without supervision and drive an automobile?"

As of publication, the post had garnered more than 200,000 views. The video, which runs more than three minutes, showed an exchange between the man and an elderly woman standing outside his home, appearing confused.

“Somebody's got my stuff in this house. My house,” she said.

The man calmly tells her that her home is “over there” and asks whether her son is home. The woman says that she had been taken to a hospital and suggests that someone has taken her car and belongings. At several points, the woman was disoriented and insisted people inside the home had taken her property and warned: “I'm going to tell the cops.”

The man told her to be careful and asked her not to return to his property. He added that he does not want to call the police again.

She came over banging and kicking my front door.This time I got my phone for evidence. Why do they continue to allow her to live without supervision and drive an automobile??? pic.twitter.com/gXokJ8O49g — Ashlar (@RealAshlar) July 1, 2026

Many social media users were sympathetic and speculated that she might be suffering from dementia. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the woman's identity or her medical condition.

“If you've had a family member who suffered from dementia [or] from Alzheimer's, you might be in tears watching this,” one wrote. Another commenter said their mother has dementia and wrote that the disease “can turn the nicest person into a nightmare” and described having to lock doors after their mother began wandering into neighbors' homes.

A third user shared a personal experience of caring for a parent with dementia. “Had to take the car away and put a lock on the door so she won't wander the neighborhood. Brother and I both take care of her. It's a terrible disease to have. Be kind; they don't know any better.”

You had a lot of patience with her, salute to you for treating her with respect and understanding her condition. — CSRA MUSIC GROUP (@PakmanBlaze) July 1, 2026

Others urged the man to contact social services if the woman was living alone and showed signs of cognitive decline.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 55 million people worldwide live with dementia, with nearly 10 million new cases diagnosed each year. The organization notes that dementia can lead to confusion and wandering.