A UPS driver is going viral online over his reaction to a dog sprinting at him while he was trying to deliver a package.

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In a video circulating on social media, the UPS driver can be seen walking from his truck, parked in the street, in the street, to drop off a package under the covered portion of a homeowner's front porch.

UPS driver throws a 30-pound box at a dog sprinting at him at full speed, then tries to fight the owner pic.twitter.com/r0fweYePfz — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 2, 2026

As he approaches the porch carrying a large package, a black dog suddenly sprints toward him, appearing to charge at him. The UPS driver reacts quickly by launching the box straight into the dog's face once it gets close enough. According to an X post shared by @DailyLoud, the box allegedly weighed 30-pound. The dog, visibly hurt by the package, immediately turns around and decides not to continue charging. The UPS driver can then be heard yelling, "Now what?"

The UPS Driver Then Appears to Square Up With the Dog's Owner

Moments after the dog runs away, shaken by what had just happened, the driver begins walking away, but something stops him in his tracks.

He takes off his hat and sunglasses and sets them on the ground. Then, from the left side of the frame, the dog's owner walks into view. By that point, the UPS driver is already heated and starts walking toward him.

The homeowner angrily questions the driver's actions, asking, "Why are you throwing s*** at my f****** dog?"

At that point, the UPS driver raises his hands into a boxing position as the homeowner continues walking toward him. The driver then asks, "Are you coming at me right now?" As the homeowner keeps inching closer, the driver tells him, "You need to back the f*** up."

The video ends there, but viewers continued discussing the incident in the comments. While many people agreed with the driver's decision to throw the package at the dog, saying it served as a barrier to protect himself from whatever the dog intended on doing, others questioned why he decided to throw his hands up, suggesting he was ready to get physical with the owner.

"Either he was having a bad day, or this has been an ongoing thing with this customer. Using the package as a barrier: 100% justified. For him to square up like that makes me think they've had ongoing beef," one commenter wrote.

Others used the clip as an opportunity to point out the challenges that come with working for UPS or as a delivery driver in general, with many saying the job simply isn't worth the money.