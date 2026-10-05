‘I Don’t Think He Said My Name Once’: Woman Recounts Tinder Date Who Talked All Night

A TikTok posted by creator @sarahw1012 on April 20, 2026, shows her recounting a Tinder date from the night before. The video drew about 4.1 million views and 549,700 likes at the time of publication.

The creator, who goes by Sarah in the video, says friends urged her to start posting her storytimes. "Some of them are just too good for the world not to hear," she claims.

She recalls matching with a man on Tinder whom she referred to as "George" and who was 27. She was in a bad mood on the way to the date and did not want to socialize with someone she had never spoken to.

The man was waiting outside the restaurant and did not look like his photos. "It just was not a clear representation of who he was," the TikToker explained. "He doesn't hold the door open for me, he opens the door for himself and lets go," she recalled. While they waited for the host, he did not greet her or ask how she was.

The TikToker says she asked him about the silence. "Am I holding you hostage to be here," she asked. "You asked me on this date. I felt like I was pulling teeth like it was actually so awkward."

She then asked about his hobbies, and the man named martial arts. The creator called it a "dying sport" and said she lived in a town where she did not think there was a place to practice it. She thought she had hit one of his special interests.

"This man did not stop talking for the rest of the day," the TikToker remembered. He explained the differences between mixed martial arts styles to her, which she did not follow the details of and kept nodding along. "This man didn't ask me a single question about myself," she said. "I don't think he said my name once."

The man paid the bill because she did not bring her wallet. He kept talking about martial arts and told her he wanted to teach her. She said the date ended with, "It was really nice meeting you and he was like yeah you too and that was it."

Her date had not texted her since, and she said she was not offended. The replies in the comments mostly asked her to have hope and not give up. One commenter joked, "You’ve looked left and right but have you tried looking up and down?"

The TikToker says she turned to Tinder after looking around for someone who attracts her and matches her personality. "Men are the same everywhere and it doesn't get better," she said. "I've given up hope."

One viewer sympathized with her struggle. "Met my husband on hinge 7 years ago! They’re not all bad I promise," the commenter wrote.

A viewer also addressed the date itself. "u [sic] asked him questions, best believe he thought it was the best date of his life," the commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this TikTok. The details above reflect @sarahw1012's account as shared on TikTok. Her identity, the man's identity and the commenters' usernames have not been confirmed.