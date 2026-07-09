‘I Could Feel the Hurt From Them’: A Grieving Mother Recalled How First Responders Stayed With Her the Day She Lost Her Daughter

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of a child's death. Reader discretion is advised.

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A mother recalled the day of her daughter’s death, documenting a series of painful details on TikTok. Recounting it as the “worst day of her life,” she shared the heartbreaking account with her 106,000 followers in two parts.

She said she is reminded of that day each time a police car or EMT vehicle passes by. @_stephsworld has been sharing her journey as a grieving mother since losing her daughter earlier this year.

Although she’s kept certain details private, she recently opened up about the day her world as a mom shattered. But she said she cannot stop thinking about the Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) and police officers who were present the day she lost her child.

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First, the woman recalled the moment she realized her child was gone and had dialed 911. Initially, when they picked up, they sounded calm and composed. But after hearing the woman, things changed.

She told followers she had screamed over the phone when informing the dispatcher about her child’s death.

On reflecting on their response, she said, “I could feel the hurt from them…” Within no time, EMTs and the police were at her door. Apparently, they arrived less than two minutes after the dispatcher had sent out the call.

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When they arrived, they advised the mother to wait in another area of her home so that the EMTs could do their best. While they desperately attempted to resuscitate her, she ran downstairs with a heavy heart.

But she wasn’t alone; a police officer embraced her and offered her support during the wait.

Mother Recalled The Day Her World Changed Forever

The child was ultimately rushed to the hospital, where doctors also attempted to save her life. Before the transit, the panicked mother attempted to follow after the vehicle.

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She was held back by a police officer who reassured her that they were doing their best. The mom claimed she already knew her child was deceased, but wanted confirmation from officials.

After separately arriving at the hospital, she noticed that she was asked to wait in a different room. She knew very well why she was asked to wait separately and was already in tears.

Despite the best efforts of EMTs and medical professionals at the hospital, the child unfortunately passed away.

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Initially, she didn’t want to accept it, but after seeing the EMTs line up with their hands behind their backs, some crying, others speechless over the loss, she broke down in tears.

Especially, after the doctors apologized for being unable to save her. The one thing she’ll never forget is how the EMT workers and the police never left her daughter’s side.

She recalled one specific moment when an EMT worker gently handed over the child’s socks he was holding onto during the entire time. After her child’s death, police officials and EMTs ensured to check up on the mother, a gesture she claimed she’ll never forget.

In the end, she said, “For them to help me, be there for me, talk to me, and be there for her…that’s what meant the most to me.”

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Editor's Note: The details above are a reflection of the videos shared by @_stephsworld on TikTok. The Daily Dot was unable to independently very these claims.