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‘I Can’t Work at Target?’: A Woman’s Rejection Video Has X Debating Tattoos, ADHD, and What Retailers Are Really Hiring For

3:51 AM CDT on July 9, 2026

This woman with ADHD was rejected by Target despite wanting a stock job

This woman with ADHD was rejected by Target despite wanting a stock job.

|Images via X/HistorianUSA1

A video of a woman saying she was rejected for a job at Target was shared on X by @HistorianUSA1, drawing debate about hiring standards and disability disclosure. Commenters have been talking about hiring standards, disclosing one's disability, and whether employers judge candidates based on more than their qualifications.

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In the video, the woman said she had applied for a position stocking shelves at Target and was surprised by a rejection. She said she was looking for steady employment to help manage finances and to see whether other job seekers were experiencing similar difficulties.

“I just got rejected from Target. Really? Are you kidding me right now?” she said. “I can’t work at Target. All I want to do is stock shelves for $15 an hour; that’s the bare minimum, and you won’t hire me.” She also said she has ADHD but believes she has strong organizational skills and is reliable.

“I’m timely for everything,” she said. She has been earning money through content creation but wanted some traditional employment.

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On X, some commenters suggested her appearance, including tattoos, piercings and alternative fashion choices, may have affected hiring. One wrote that professionalism remains important in retail workplaces. Another commenter criticized the body modifications they could see and claimed employers could have issues with them. Others argued that tattoos and piercings are nowadays common among retail workers.

Several users pushed back on the appearance theory, with one noting that many retail employees have tattoos and piercings and suggesting the decision may have been based on interview performance or communication skills.

The actual reason for the rejection has not been publicly confirmed by Target. It had not issued a public statement regarding the application as of publication.

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At Target, like many major retailers, employment decisions can involve interview performance, availability, experience, staffing needs, and background requirements. But according to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), employers are prohibited from discriminating against qualified applicants because of disabilities, including conditions covered under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The EEOC notes that employers retain broad discretion in hiring decisions, provided those decisions are not based on protected characteristics.

The woman ended her video by asking viewers a question. “Is this normal? Have you guys experienced this too?” she said.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video, including the reason for the applicant's rejection. The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @HistorianUSA1. Target had not issued a public statement regarding the individual application as of publication.

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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