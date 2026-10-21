Husband Says Mother-in-Law and Sister-in-Law Stopped Talking to His Wife After She Refused to Let Them Track Their Kids

A husband shared his plight on Reddit, describing an incident after which his sister-in-law and mother-in-law stopped talking to his wife. The post, titled “MIL and SIL not talking to my wife because she will not let them track our kids,” was shared in the r/motherinlawsofhell subreddit and drew 94 comments as of publication.

The man started the post by writing that he and his wife had three kids: two sons, ages 22 and 18, and a 14-year-old daughter. All three kids are in his wife’s Life360 circle so she can track their movements and make sure they are OK.

The man revealed that last year, his wife had added her sister to the circle because they were meeting on a trip and it would be easier for them to track each other. Her mistake, according to the husband, was that she did not remove her sister from the circle after the trip was over. The sister then started tracking their 18-year-old son's driving speed and often complained about it.

The husband added that his mother-in-law had also wanted to be part of the circle for a long time, but his wife always made some excuse and got out of it. “A couple of weeks ago, all of the sudden my MIL was on the circle. When my wife asked my SIL how this happened, she said I added her so we can track her movements in case she needs help (she is mid 70s),” he wrote.

The husband then wrote that as soon as their oldest son saw his grandmother in the circle, he left it. His wife then removed all three kids and created a new circle for their family. Things were quiet for about a week until the mother-in-law and sister-in-law realized what she had done, the husband wrote.

Then the behavioral changes began. The sister-in-law texted his wife that she had made alternative Christmas plans and would not be attending the planned event. “My wife called her mom, who at first was passive-aggressive and then told my wife that she treated her horribly, was a horrible daughter and had been 'pulling away from her family for the last 6 months',” he wrote.

The husband concluded the post by writing that two weeks had passed without them hearing a word from his wife's mother or sister. He said the reason for their silence was that his wife would not let them track their children.

One user supported the couple and wrote, “My goodness! The fact that your oldest pulled out as soon as he saw MIL in there says a lot right there. Kudos to your wife for letting them decide their own comfort level.”



Another commenter made their position clear, writing, “Cancel the Airbnb and do literally anything else for Christmas but see these people. Stay home, visit a different side of the family or take your kids on a trip. Don’t negotiate with controlling, manipulative terrorists.”

Another commenter wrote, “I think 360 is a total invasion of privacy. I will never use it. If you have to track your family or friends on a daily basis there is lack of trust. People may strongly disagree and that's fine. You do you.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the claims made in the thread. The details reflect accounts shared by users in the r/motherinlawsofhell thread. The commenters' identities have not been confirmed.