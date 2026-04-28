A mechanic found hundreds of canvases in a dumpster, which are now worth millions of dollars. Jared Whipple stumbled upon these alleged scraps in September of 2017. Little did he know that it would ultimately become the biggest find of his life.

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It wasn’t just about the money for Whipple; it was about preserving a historic form of art that reportedly hasn’t been seen in 40 years! The story began four years ago when he received a phone call from his friend.

At the time, he was asked to come take a look at an abandoned barn in Watertown, Connecticut. Since Whipple is an automobile mechanic, the friend possibly thought he would love artwork that reflected Whipple’s passion.

Francis Mattson Hines was an American artist known for his large-scale public wrapped works. Many of his paintings and drawings were found in a Connecticut dumpster in 2017.https://t.co/4UUXkIEXFw — Melchizedek (@NoirPointNoir) April 10, 2024

And so, the individual encouraged Whipple to pay a visit to the abandoned barn to take a look at a collection of paintings on canvases featuring car parts. However, to the mechanic’s surprise, the artwork was already being disposed of in a dumpster.

Before it could head off to a landfill, lost forever, Whipple found the dumpster in the nick of time. When he found it, the canvases were in a rather sorry condition.

Despite dust and other materials festering, the hundreds of canvases were actually well-preserved in plastic sheets. Each of them was neatly wrapped to ensure the artwork does not get tainted.

Only when he unwrapped them and began a deep dive into the artwork’s history, style, and creator did he learn how valuable the canvases were.

What did the Mechanic Find in the Hundreds of Canvases

Whipple shared the story of his possibly once-in-a-lifetime find on Instagram and revealed the artist behind the artwork. In the caption of his Instagram post, Whipple remained in awe of his discovery. He wrote, “Little did I know what a crazy road was ahead of me!”

The canvases were created by a visionary artist known as Francis Mattson Hines. This discovery was no easy feat. He had to conduct four years of research to identify the original owner and learn about the art.

The artwork of Francis Hines that was found in a dumpster is something you have to see to believe @News12CT @HollisTaggart pic.twitter.com/3u6KPwvTx2 — Mark Sudol (@news12ctsudol) May 11, 2022

The art itself reportedly boasts of bold colors and geometric patterns that are still followed today across different industries in art and fashion.

Hines’ artwork was big in the 1980s, up until he died in 2016. Apart from his genius and exquisite creativity, not much is known about Hines.

The highlight of Hines' career was when he wove intricate, see-through fabric in geometric patterns across structures in the Washington Square Arch. This remains a historic achievement for the late artist.

What did Jack Whipple do with Francis Hines’ Artwork?

In the aftermath of his discovery, Whipple couldn’t help but put the lost canvases on display for the world to admire Hines’ artwork. As mentioned earlier, the mechanic also claimed that the canvases remained in the plastic sheets for 40 years.

According to the Instagram post shared by Whipple around April 2025, Hines’ work was displayed at the Mattatuck Museum in Waterbury, Connecticut. The art still remains displayed for the public to relive the legacy left behind by Hines.