Home Health Aide Says She Spent Eight Days Caring for a Fake Client While a Body Lay in the Bathroom

A TikTok posted by creator @justkhandee on October 19, 2026, narrates a submitted story about a home health aide’s client. The original story came from someone named Yesenia, who said a man posed as her client for eight days.

The video has been viewed over 460,500 times and received more than 63,200 likes at the time of publication.

The TikToker tells the story from Yesenia’s point of view and says, “I found a dead body inside of my patient’s bathroom.” She worked as a home health aide assigned to a new client named Albert. The paperwork said he was in his late 70s and lived alone. His care plan listed help with dressing, bathing, meals, and medication reminders.

Yesenia had never met Albert before her first shift. A thin, gray-haired man who answered the door introduced himself as Albert. He looked close to the age on the paperwork, and Yesenia says, “I had absolutely no reason not to believe him.”

The first visits seemed ordinary, though the man’s care needs appeared to grow quickly. He asked for more help with bathing and dressing. Sometimes he asked her to rub his back or feet because they were sore. He also told her she had “really good hands,” and she remembered thinking an older man might be getting too comfortable with her.

The man repeatedly told her not to use the master bathroom attached to his bedroom. He said the plumbing was broken and someone was coming to fix it. Another bathroom was available, so Yesenia did not press the issue. A stale odor later developed in the hallway. She took out the trash and cleaned the kitchen, then asked whether something had spoiled. He blamed the plumbing again.

When she offered to make calls for him, he told her he had it handled. At the end of one shift, he asked her to bring a couple of bags of ice the next day. He said his back and leg hurt and the ice helped, so she picked some up on the way. Yesenia says many parts of the story sound creepy now, but “they were not obvious when I was standing in that house.”

By the end of the week, she felt something was off. Each time she suggested contacting family or her supervisor, the man shut the idea down quickly. His paperwork listed a nephew. When she offered to call him, the man refused and said they were not getting along. That was not unusual for her, since “families fight all the time.”

On her last visit, the front door was wide open. The man had worsening mobility problems, so she called out for him. She checked the living room and kitchen, then searched the rest of the house. The master bathroom door was open. She found an older man’s body there, with melted bags of ice around him like the ones she had bought. “I knew immediately that he had been gone for a while,” she said, and called 911.

She said she was later told that the man in the bathroom was Albert, her actual client. The man she had been bathing and dressing, she was told, was Albert’s nephew. From what she was told, Albert died before her visits began. The nephew found the body and did not report it and answered to his uncle’s name at her visits. He kept doing it once he realized she had never met Albert.

Yesenia says, “I don’t know every detail of what he was even trying to accomplish.” She said she knows only that the situation involved the house and money, and that hiding Albert’s death benefited the nephew. Police handled the matter.

According to Yesenia, the hardest part now is looking back at ordinary moments and realizing they meant something different. She was there to care for a vulnerable person. Yesenia said she felt betrayed and used, and that she unknowingly became part of concealing what happened. “I thought I was providing legitimate care for an elderly patient,” she says.

One commenter raised safety concerns about working alone in a stranger’s house. “Yeah. I did home health for a small amount of time,” they wrote. “I will never do it again.” Most patients, they said, were “awesome,” but some “were scary.” They added, “It is not good for a female to go into a home with a male alone.”

Another reply described a new routine for meeting clients. “im [sic] a home health nurse, im [sic] using 4 identifiers on the first visit from now on,” they wrote.

Another viewer suggested a safeguard for caregivers meeting new patients. “This is why we need photos of clients before you meet them. i [sic] plan on working home hospice in the future and like yeah,” they said.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect Yesenia’s account as narrated by @justkhandee on TikTok. The identities and locations of Yesenia, Albert, the nephew, and the commenters have not been confirmed.