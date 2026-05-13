A high schooler on TikTok is going viral after she posted a video sharing details about how she almost allegedly got "trafficked" by a man. She claimed to have made the video to raise awareness among her followers and urged them to be vigilant and safe.

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She stated that the incident occurred when she was travelling with her puppy in a pink Tesla car. She was on her way back home. On the way, she noticed that her electric car was about to shut down -- hence, she stopped at a charging unit.

While her car was being charged, she decided to let her puppy get some fresh air while they waited. The high schooler mentioned that she had been to that particular charging station before, but had never had any bad experiences.

When she and her puppy were taking a walk in a grassy area nearby, she suddenly heard a man call out to her. The high schooler claimed that the man asked her whether he could take pictures of her pink Tesla.

Having previously been approached by strangers who wanted to click pictures of her car, she agreed to let the man do the same.

However, as she finished walking her dog, she noticed him taking angled pictures of her pink Tesla. Initially, she was not alarmed by it and recalled thinking, “To each their own.”

The Encounter Quickly Turned Uncomfortable

With her car almost fully charged, she prepared to leave. She grabbed her puppy and was about to get inside when the man allegedly rolled down the window of his car, parked right next to hers, and said, “You must be very cold in that tiny little outfit of yours.”

The high schooler confirmed it was a cold day but added she was wearing a comfortable outfit. After she laughed off the comment, the man allegedly initiated a full-blown conversation.

He then started sharing details about his recent move from the Florida Keys, his career, and his current workplace.

Following this, the man allegedly invited her to work with him and asked about her hobbies. Hoping to shut the conversation down, the high schooler revealed that she is still in high school but creates social media content.

Hearing her age did not deter him as he still insisted that she work with him. She then recalled the man saying, “Well, now I'll know where you are at all times because of your car,” which caught her completely off guard.

Coincidentally, her usually calm puppy began barking and growling at the man. The dog’s reaction combined with the off-putting comment sent alarm bells ringing.

The High Schooler Feared She Might Have Been Stalked Online

Still processing the man's remarks, the high schooler agreed to take a picture with him on his insistence. This is not uncommon for the creator, as she is a popular figure on TikTok who is used to taking public photos.

However, while taking the picture, the man allegedly attempted to put his arm around her and lean close. She found the advance uncomfortable and refused to let him get closer.

After taking the picture, the man said he would tag her on social media. This left the high schooler wondering how a complete stranger already knew her handles.

Realizing he might have been tracking her online, she began to spiral. She thought that the stranger now had pictures of her and her highly recognizable car, creating a deeply unsafe situation.

After the exchange, the man allegedly refused to drive away. They both sat in their vehicles until he finally moved. In the end, the the high schooler cautioned her TikTok followers to trust their instincts and not tolerate similar situations.