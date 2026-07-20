A woman accused a man of touching her while the two waited in line outside a newly opened clothing store, and the encounter has since gone viral on X. While excited shoppers had lined up early for the opening, the video suggests there may be more to the story.

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Video from Princess Polly’s grand opening shows a woman blatantly cutting the line, shoving a man, then loudly yelling, “Excuse me! He’s touching me!” The clip is going viral.



She’s immediately called out by other women who witnessed the entire incident.



Prime example of why… pic.twitter.com/rIgHeqkziI — I Meme Therefore I Am ?? (@ImMeme0) July 19, 2026

The video shows a large crowd of people waiting outside for a new Princess Polly store to open. The video appears to show organized lines, but unfortunately, not everyone appears to remain in line. A woman is seen getting in line, cutting multiple people, and running into a man waiting in the same area. It’s not surprising that he got upset with her behavior. What followed next is what made this interaction especially chaotic.

The video appears to show her making contact with him before, she starts yelling for security, claiming the man was touching her. The other women waiting to get into the store yelled in defense of the man, knowing fully that the woman ran into him when she cut the line. They are screaming at her, saying ‘No’ and trying to get her removed from the area.

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The Video Prompted Strong Reactions From Other Shoppers

The woman continues to have words with the man outside of the store. By the end of the video, it seems like she was removed from the line, as we only see the man in the area they were lined up.

“Video from Princess Polly’s grand opening shows a woman blatantly cutting the line, shoving a man, then loudly yelling, ‘Excuse me! He’s touching me!’ The clip is going viral,” the caption of the video reads. “She’s immediately called out by other women who witnessed the entire incident.”

Of course, X users were passionate in the comment section about the behavior of the woman waiting to enter the new store.

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“Women like her are making it increasingly difficult to believe other women in genuine situations of concern,” wrote one commenter. “Why would this lady act like that man assaulted her for no reason. False claims like this are pretty serious. What a shitty person,” wrote another.

Some people were surprised that though she was called out by a huge crowd of people, she didn’t seem affected by their reactions. “She’s immediately confronted and called out publicly by the crowd to be blatantly lying, yet doesn’t even appear to be humiliated by her appalling conduct! How are we to deal with such sociopaths?!,” asked one user. Others were confused by what the store was altogether. “I’ve been living in the country too long. WTF is Princess Polly’s? And why do all these women just have to be there at this exact time?” wrote another X user.

It was clear her behavior was wrong, and the comment section agreed. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made about the incident, which are based on a viral video shared on X.