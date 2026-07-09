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‘He Picked a Lame Restaurant’: A Woman’s Date Cancellation Over a Venue Choice Has X Debating Dating Expectations in New York City

6:51 AM CDT on July 9, 2026

This woman said she canceled a date over a “lame” restaurant choice

This woman said she canceled a date over a “lame” restaurant choice.

|Images via X/Mericamemed

In a video shared on X by @Mericamemed, a woman speaks about dating expectations from men in New York City. Her comments drew criticism in the replies, with some calling her expectations unreasonable and others defending personal dating preferences. She said she canceled a date after the man she had matched with chose a restaurant she considered inadequate.

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She said the restaurant one chooses can actually affect the compatibility between the two people.

“I canceled [the date], and here's why: he picked a lame restaurant,” she said. “I take my restaurant game very seriously.” She then described the dining experience she expected and preferred upscale establishments.

“Like, $3 signs minimum, preferably 4, white tablecloth, and you need to offer to send me a car to get there,” she added.

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On X, some users criticized her expectations while others argued that people are entitled to their own dating preferences. Others mocked her position, questioning whether a restaurant choice should determine romantic compatibility. One wrote “[such] women all have the crazy eyes,” while others had sarcastic reactions to her.

Some commenters focused on the financial expectations, as she prefers expensive restaurants and transportation arrangements. Some of them said they understood that choosing a restaurant can speak a lot about values, preferences, and effort in the early stages of dating.

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Research on dating behavior suggests first dates often involve navigating different expectations around cost, venue choice, and communication style. So while some people view expensive outings as thoughtful, others prefer casual settings that allow two people to have a conversation.

The woman did not say more about the date, the person she was supposed to meet, or the restaurant involved.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @Mericamemed. The identity of the woman and the man she referenced have not been confirmed.

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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