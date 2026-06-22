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‘Happy to Make the Scene’: Jersey Mike’s Customer’s Meltdown Over Missing Ranch Dressing Goes Viral on X

11:35 AM CDT on June 22, 2026

A woman confronting an employee over a missing ingredient on her sandwich

A woman confronting a Jersey Mike’s employee over a missing ingredient on her sandwich

|Images via X/HistorianUSA1

On X, a video of a woman confronting a Jersey Mike's employee over a sandwich she said was made incorrectly twice has gone viral. As of the time of publication, the video has received over 12,000 views after being shared by X user @Satch33. "A little grace goes a long way, Karen," reads part of the caption.

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The woman said in the video that she had already returned once to have her order fixed and that the sandwich had been made the wrong way both times. In the video, she can be heard saying, "I will happily tell anybody and everybody, not to (…) come here."

She also said that she was “happy to make the scene.”

The woman claimed that her frustration stemmed from the lack of ranch dressing on her chicken bacon ranch sandwich. She said, "That's funny," as the conversation went on, and turned toward the exit. Before she left, an employee on the other side of the counter seemed to be on the phone, lifted his hand and asked her to calm down.

Commenters debated restaurant service standards and customer behavior. One commenter said they had experienced a similar dispute over a Reuben sandwich order without losing their temper.

Another user mocked disruptive behavior in general and called those who engage in such behavior "insufferable losers."

“People are … crazy,” a user wrote, while another argued that “customer service everywhere has taken a complete dumb[sic].” Other commenters said the confrontation was an overreaction to a fixable problem.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the location or date of the incident. Jersey Mike's had not publicly responded to the video as of publication.

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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