‘Happy to Make the Scene’: Jersey Mike’s Customer’s Meltdown Over Missing Ranch Dressing Goes Viral on X

On X, a video of a woman confronting a Jersey Mike's employee over a sandwich she said was made incorrectly twice has gone viral. As of the time of publication, the video has received over 12,000 views after being shared by X user @Satch33. "A little grace goes a long way, Karen," reads part of the caption.

Featured Video

The woman said in the video that she had already returned once to have her order fixed and that the sandwich had been made the wrong way both times. In the video, she can be heard saying, "I will happily tell anybody and everybody, not to (…) come here."

She also said that she was “happy to make the scene.”

Ma’am, it’s a SUB. Not the end of Western Civilization.



Jersey Mike’s messed up your order? Take a breath, tell them nicely, and they’ll probably hook you up with a fresh one.



This level of meltdown over bread and meat? Peak insanity. A little grace goes a long way, Karen. The… pic.twitter.com/UKUyrXN5GP — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) June 21, 2026

The woman claimed that her frustration stemmed from the lack of ranch dressing on her chicken bacon ranch sandwich. She said, "That's funny," as the conversation went on, and turned toward the exit. Before she left, an employee on the other side of the counter seemed to be on the phone, lifted his hand and asked her to calm down.

Commenters debated restaurant service standards and customer behavior. One commenter said they had experienced a similar dispute over a Reuben sandwich order without losing their temper.

Another user mocked disruptive behavior in general and called those who engage in such behavior "insufferable losers."

All of that over a sandwich! WOW! — ꧁♛??✯?????♛꧂ (@heyitsmeCarolyn) June 22, 2026

“People are … crazy,” a user wrote, while another argued that “customer service everywhere has taken a complete dumb[sic].” Other commenters said the confrontation was an overreaction to a fixable problem.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the location or date of the incident. Jersey Mike's had not publicly responded to the video as of publication.