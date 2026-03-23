Gypsy Rose, the woman convicted of second-degree murdering her own mother, is back on TikTok with Natalie Reynolds to joke about it. The pair did a "we listen and we don't judge" trend video in which Rose confesses to doing prison time for the murder and Reynolds pretends to be surprised.

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Not a lot of people found this funny, though some defended her right to joke.

Too soon for mom murder jokes?

Readers may recall Gypsy Rose Blanchard as the woman who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2016 for her involvement in the death of her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard. She served eight and a half years of her 10-year sentence before her release in 2024.

The Blanchards gained mild fame in the 2000s after their home was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina, and the local community rallied to help what they thought was a severely disabled child.

Rose later alleged that her late mother forced her to fake a disability and terminal illness for clout, making her use a wheelchair and shaving her head regularly. She even forged birth certificates to make Rose appear younger than she was. The abuses that Rose says her mother committed upon her are too numerous and horrifying to list.

In 2015, Rose conspired with her then-boyfriend to murder Dee Dee, handing him the knife and hiding in the bathroom while the deed was done. The news and ensuing manhunt shocked the nation.

Her release in 2024 didn't get as much attention amid everything else that was going on. Regardless, she's out, and apparently making trendy videos with TikTok star Reynolds.

On Sunday, the two played that game where they make confessions while the other pretends not to judge. Reynolds starts with something bad enough.

"One time I dared a homeless woman $20 to jump into the lake and then she said she couldn't swim and I ran away laughing," she said.

Rose managed to overshadow that gross behavior with her first confession.

"I went to prison for eight and a half years because I [killed] my own mom," Rose stated.

"Oh my god," said Reynolds, like she didn't know.

"I'll always support her"

Apparently, 10 years isn't enough time for "I killed my own mom" jokes to become funny rather than offensive, at least for TikTok commenters.

"Zero humor in this…. Zero," said @meech229.

TikToker @_javi.jsjs_ wrote, "there’s absolutely nothing funny in this, this is actually so freaking wrong."

"We listen and we call a judge," said @brentsenff.

Multiple TikTokers asked if this was a confession, but Rose already confessed back in 2016 and did her time. Don't bother the judge.

On X—perhaps because of an audience old enough to remember the details—people tended to defend Rose, citing the shocking abuse allegations.

"People saying it’s disturbing or weird for her to make jokes about the situation would HATE to see me coming," wrote @thisisnefertiti. "If I saw my abusers die, I would be hosting parties weekly to celebrate!"

"I’ll always support her idc," @bloodylikeab0dy declared.

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