A guy is calling out a girl he took on a first date after he says things took a turn when she was shocked he wanted to take home leftovers from an extremely expensive meal.

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In a video reshared by X user @theMakarioz, the man explains that he took the woman out to dinner a few weeks ago at a high-end restaurant. He says he had recently had some success at work and wanted to celebrate, adding, “and I thought I might as well bring this beautiful girl with me.”

He admits that while booking the reservation, he didn’t really think about the price, but says he “f***ing should have,” because, in his words, the woman “took full advantage” of him.

Man crashes out on the internet after his first date fails when he decides to take home untouched leftovers from the expensive dishes his date ordered and didn't touch, but she wasn't having it because eating leftover is supposedly beneath her standards ?? pic.twitter.com/diFUhphkyz — Becoming (@theMakarioz) June 18, 2026

Everything Was Going Well Until They Ordered

According to the guy, the date started off well. “I’m feeling good, the conversation is flowing,” he says, until they sit down and begin ordering. He says he initially ordered a bottle of wine and they discussed meals that weren’t particularly over the top. But when the waiter came to take their order, he claims she suddenly switched up.

“I think I’m going to do the surf and turf, the steak and lobster, and why don’t we do the caviar specialty on the side,” she allegedly said.

He says the caviar alone added an extra $85 to the bill. But it didn’t stop there. When he checked the menu afterward, he realized her meal by itself was around $220, more than his dish and the wine combined.

He says she then took only a few bites of her surf and turf and a small scoop of the caviar before saying she was full. That’s when things went even further south. He says when the waiter came to clear the table, she was about to let her food be taken away.

Chill out bro! You dodged a bullet. There are good women out there, keep looking. — Kevin Bertsch (@KevinBC137) June 18, 2026

But he stopped the staff, telling the waiter he’d like to take the leftovers to go. She was immediately overcome with shock. “You’re going to take these to go? You want to eat leftovers?” she allegedly said, with him claiming she sounded as if he had just killed somebody. He says she then told him she “would never eat leftovers” and that food “is not good the next day.”

She then told him that if he was taking the leftovers, she would take herself home. According to him, she refused to get into his car, called an Uber for herself, and left. All in all, the man says he feels like he dodged a bullet, but is still questioning, in his words, “what is this world we live in.”