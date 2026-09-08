Grocery Store Listed Sprite at $12.99 on the Shelf — Then Offered It for $4.99 if You Download the App and Buy Five — Internet Had Thoughts

A photo posted to r/mildlyinfuriating showed a 12-pack of Sprite Tropical Mix priced at $12.99 on a grocery store shelf — with a promotional price of $4.99 visible below it. Below it, users asked how much money they actually save when grocery promotions ask customers to buy several cases at the same time.

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The original poster, u/Dramatic-Question353, said that the photo was taken in North San Diego, California. They also said that the price of $4.99 was part of a digital promotion that required customers to buy five 12-packs, as well as to set up an account on the store's app and add the coupon before checking out.

Instead of discussing whether $12.99 was too much for a 12-pack, a Redditor asked: "Why [are all retailers] now insisting on a minimum purchase of 4-5 cases if consumers are to get the true, reasonable price?"

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Another commenter noted that bulk soda promotions were not new. They remembered buying five 12-packs for $10 at a Wegmans in Virginia back in 2009. Another person said they had been working at a grocery store in 2004 and 2005 and remembered a weekly promotion that offered five 12-packs for $10.

A former grocery worker and Pepsi seller said that 12-packs priced at $2 were fairly common in 2005, whereas by 2008 the usual price had become four for about $10 to $11. The claims couldn't be independently verified. The commenter also explained that manufacturer promotions and retailer discounts could affect both the prices and the amount of work for the vendors.

The conversation also brought up a practical problem: not everyone wants to buy five 12-packs at once. Several shoppers mentioned that storage was a problem, while others found it difficult to carry around multiple cases home, especially if they don't have cars. One person said that they intentionally don't buy in large quantities since having a large amount of soda on hand makes it easier to consume more.

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Several commenters also criticized digital coupon requirements, noting that shoppers without a store account or smartphone app would pay $12.99 instead of $4.99 for the same product.

Another commenter argued that such promotions can be a method of price discrimination. In economic terms, discounts that involve some effort (like having to download an app or buy a minimum quantity) let retailers target customers who are sensitive to prices.

Some commenters said the gap between the $12.99 shelf price and the $4.99 promotional price raised questions about what the product's actual value was.