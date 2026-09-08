Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Culture

Grocery Store Listed Sprite at $12.99 on the Shelf — Then Offered It for $4.99 if You Download the App and Buy Five — Internet Had Thoughts

8:52 AM CDT on September 8, 2026

A 12-pack of Sprite Tropical Mix sits beneath a digital price tag showing a $12.99 regular price and a $4.99 promotional price.

A 12-pack of Sprite Tropical Mix sits beneath a digital price tag showing a $12.99 regular price and a $4.99 promotional price.

|Images via Reddit/Dramatic-Question353

A photo posted to r/mildlyinfuriating showed a 12-pack of Sprite Tropical Mix priced at $12.99 on a grocery store shelf — with a promotional price of $4.99 visible below it. Below it, users asked how much money they actually save when grocery promotions ask customers to buy several cases at the same time.

Featured Video

The original poster, u/Dramatic-Question353, said that the photo was taken in North San Diego, California. They also said that the price of $4.99 was part of a digital promotion that required customers to buy five 12-packs, as well as to set up an account on the store's app and add the coupon before checking out.

Instead of discussing whether $12.99 was too much for a 12-pack, a Redditor asked: "Why [are all retailers] now insisting on a minimum purchase of 4-5 cases if consumers are to get the true, reasonable price?"

Advertisement

Another commenter noted that bulk soda promotions were not new. They remembered buying five 12-packs for $10 at a Wegmans in Virginia back in 2009. Another person said they had been working at a grocery store in 2004 and 2005 and remembered a weekly promotion that offered five 12-packs for $10.

A former grocery worker and Pepsi seller said that 12-packs priced at $2 were fairly common in 2005, whereas by 2008 the usual price had become four for about $10 to $11. The claims couldn't be independently verified. The commenter also explained that manufacturer promotions and retailer discounts could affect both the prices and the amount of work for the vendors.

The conversation also brought up a practical problem: not everyone wants to buy five 12-packs at once. Several shoppers mentioned that storage was a problem, while others found it difficult to carry around multiple cases home, especially if they don't have cars. One person said that they intentionally don't buy in large quantities since having a large amount of soda on hand makes it easier to consume more.

Advertisement

Several commenters also criticized digital coupon requirements, noting that shoppers without a store account or smartphone app would pay $12.99 instead of $4.99 for the same product.

Another commenter argued that such promotions can be a method of price discrimination. In economic terms, discounts that involve some effort (like having to download an app or buy a minimum quantity) let retailers target customers who are sensitive to prices.

Some commenters said the gap between the $12.99 shelf price and the $4.99 promotional price raised questions about what the product's actual value was.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Culture

‘That’s Not a Biker Gang’: Disabled Man Couldn’t Park After Motorcycles Took Every Accessible Spot — Then Commenters Spotted the Symbols

September 8, 2026
Culture

‘Probably the Right Call’: A Man Stepped Back From His Gym Crush After Discovering Their Age Gap

September 8, 2026
Culture

A Wood Carving From Kenya Started Growing Strange White Clumps. Reddit Says It’s Not What You’d Want to Find.

September 8, 2026
Culture

‘I Don’t Recognize Myself’: Woman Deported After 17 Years Away Said She Mourns the Person She Used to Be

September 8, 2026
Culture

A Server Got a $3 Tip on a $180 Bill After Her Restaurant Flooded, Ran Out of Food, and Colleagues Forged Her Signature on the Way Out

September 8, 2026
Culture

‘Are They Using Our Phone Lines?’: TikToker’s Cell Outage Theory Has a Comment Section Full of Anxiety

September 8, 2026
Advertisement