“No one should be laughing at this”: Greenlanders mock U.S. fentanyl crisis amid Trump’s takeover rhetoric

As President Donald Trump continues to talk about acquiring Greenland, locals began responding with a form of protest built for the internet: dark satire.

Greenlanders began posting viral videos that parody American fentanyl imagery, using exaggerated depictions of the opioid crisis to mock U.S. power and perceived cultural dominance.

The clips quickly spread across social media, drawing mixed reactions: some viewers praised the blunt political message of "Make America Go Away" while others believed the jokes only served to trivialize addiction.

Greenlanders stage fentanyl satire on TikTok

The viral video came from TikToker Inunnguaq Christian Poulsen (@pov_fromarctic) and showed clips of one or two Greenlanders, presumably Poulsen and a friend, standing outdoors in snow.

They bent forward at the waist, arms limp, recreating the so-called "fentanyl fold," a term used to describe the posture often seen in public footage of people struggling with opioid addiction. Text overlay reads, "Bringing American culture to Greenland."

The video mocked what many viewers saw as the United States’ most visible public health failure: the opioid crisis. The creators aimed their punch at American power and the Trump administration's disrespect toward Greenlandic sovereignty.

Critics argued the video minimized addiction and suffering, punching down at those in need instead of up at those in power. Still, the clip reflects a wider backlash against American influence as global audiences use U.S. imagery against itself.

Reactions split across social platforms

Reactions poured in across social media platforms soon after the clip circulated.

One TikToker wrote, "As an American, I was unfamiliar with Greenland’s humor game. Well done, carry on." Another said, "And now add school shooters, insane medical bills, super processed foods, cars that run over kids because you can’t see anything, bad music, and food portions that can feed a village."

Meanwhile, over on X, @AmTheChandan tweeted, "Greenland is giving back with memes🤣" Similarly, @AndreWGMI added, "Hhahaha, that is so accurate 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

However, not everyone laughed. @NkechiKwenu wrote, "Wild how President Orange is right there but they choose to troll addicts that are suffering."

Meanwhile, @SharkpuncherTR joked, "Oh hoooo. It's funny kuz it's trueeee," and attached a Family Guy image of Fouad pointing and laughing.

Some conservatives reframed the target. They claimed the video mocked liberal cities, not the entire country. Still, one reply shut that down, saying, "Nope it’s trolling the whole country. [You’re] just coping."

Others escalated the joke further. @tfcapital420 suggested, "I think Greenland should take the US, not the other way around."

On Reddit, criticism grew sharper. u/Electronic-Success69 wrote, "Sorry I’m just a killjoy, but nothing about this is funny […] No one should be laughing at this 🤷🏽‍♀️" Another Redditor, u/Immediate-Ad7940, asked, "How is mocking the dregs of the country going to hurt Trump, who only cares about himself?"

Inunnguaq Christian Poulsen did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via Instagram DM.

