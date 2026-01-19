“MAGA now stands for Make America Go Away”: Greenlanders protest the USA with red hats of their own

Thousands of people protested across Denmark and Greenland after President Donald Trump renewed demands to take control of Greenland, and during them, an American phrase was given new meaning.

The demonstrations happened on Saturday as tensions between the U.S. and Europe escalated. In Copenhagen, organizers estimated that roughly 20K people gathered outside City Hall, according to the Independent. Many waved Danish and Greenlandic flags as chants echoed through the square.

Protesters shouted, "Kalaallit Nunaat!" (the name of Greenland in the native language), "Greenland belongs to Greenlanders," and "Make Trump Go Away," according to @nexta_tv. Meanwhile, marches moved toward the U.S. Embassy, and additional rallies appeared in Aarhus, Nuuk, and elsewhere.

"Make America Go Away" protest hats dominated the conversation

Greenlanders and Danes wore bright red hats modeled after Trump’s iconic MAGA caps. Instead of supporting Trump, though, the hats read, "Make America Go Away."

Some of the caps also featured a play on words that read, "Nu det NUUK!” This phrase is a reference to the capital city of Nuuk and also means, "Now it’s enough."

The hats became Greenlanders' shorthand for rejecting Trump’s claims that Greenland was vital to U.S. security. Trump had argued the country's location justified American control and had not ruled out military force. European nations sent military personnel to Greenland at Denmark’s request.

Although Trump insisted on Greenland’s strategic value, Reuters reported that only 17 percent of Americans supported acquiring the island country.

Reactions to the Greenland "MAGA" spoof hat

Online, the parody hats spread quickly.

"People in Greenland are wearing these hats and honestly… I’m stealing it," tweeted @allenanalysis. "MAGA now officially stands for Make America Go Away."

Others reacted more forcefully. @PiencakRichard tweeted, "It is time for solidarity with Danes and Greenlanders. All EU, Canada, Mexico and other countries let's show US that we will resist their Nazi imperialism. Let's protest to their embassies, peacefully show that we strong, united."

u/Euronated-inmypants wrote on Reddit, "MAGA will post the red hats claiming they're MAGA supporters because MAGAts are too stupid to know otherwise."

u/Vizth echoed the thoughts of many Americans online, asking, "Can I get one to annoy my MAGA neighbors?"

Redditor u/boopboopadoopity shared that the hats are available to "be purchased by anyone internationally, and a portion of proceeds go to Greenlandic charities!! There are several color options!"

They shared the link to the Nu det NUUK website, which has multiple styles of the hat available. The website's statement reads, "They want our land, our resources, and our future. We say: Enough. Wear the message that tells the world Greenland is not a commodity—it’s our home."

