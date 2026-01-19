Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Viral Politics

“MAGA now stands for Make America Go Away”: Greenlanders protest the USA with red hats of their own

"People in Greenland are wearing these hats and honestly… I’m stealing it."

12:00 PM CST on January 19, 2026

make america go away greenland hats
@nexta_tv/X

Thousands of people protested across Denmark and Greenland after President Donald Trump renewed demands to take control of Greenland, and during them, an American phrase was given new meaning.

Featured Video

The demonstrations happened on Saturday as tensions between the U.S. and Europe escalated. In Copenhagen, organizers estimated that roughly 20K people gathered outside City Hall, according to the Independent. Many waved Danish and Greenlandic flags as chants echoed through the square.

An overhead angled view of the crowd of protesters in Greenland, many wearing the spoof red hats.
@nexta_tv/X

Protesters shouted, "Kalaallit Nunaat!" (the name of Greenland in the native language), "Greenland belongs to Greenlanders," and "Make Trump Go Away," according to @nexta_tv. Meanwhile, marches moved toward the U.S. Embassy, and additional rallies appeared in Aarhus, Nuuk, and elsewhere. 

Advertisement

"Make America Go Away" protest hats dominated the conversation

Greenlanders and Danes wore bright red hats modeled after Trump’s iconic MAGA caps. Instead of supporting Trump, though, the hats read, "Make America Go Away."

TeeGalller

Some of the caps also featured a play on words that read, "Nu det NUUK!” This phrase is a reference to the capital city of Nuuk and also means, "Now it’s enough."

Advertisement

The hats became Greenlanders' shorthand for rejecting Trump’s claims that Greenland was vital to U.S. security. Trump had argued the country's location justified American control and had not ruled out military force. European nations sent military personnel to Greenland at Denmark’s request.

Although Trump insisted on Greenland’s strategic value, Reuters reported that only 17 percent of Americans supported acquiring the island country. 

Reactions to the Greenland "MAGA" spoof hat

Online, the parody hats spread quickly.

Advertisement

"People in Greenland are wearing these hats and honestly… I’m stealing it," tweeted @allenanalysis. "MAGA now officially stands for Make America Go Away."

Tweet that reads, "People in Greenland are wearing these hats and honestly… I’m stealing it.MAGA now officially stands for Make America Go Away.🧢💀" with photos of the hats.
@allenanalysis/X

Others reacted more forcefully. @PiencakRichard tweeted, "It is time for solidarity with Danes and Greenlanders. All EU, Canada, Mexico and other countries let's show US that we will resist their Nazi imperialism. Let's protest to their embassies, peacefully show that we strong, united."

u/Euronated-inmypants wrote on Reddit, "MAGA will post the red hats claiming they're MAGA supporters because MAGAts are too stupid to know otherwise."

Advertisement

u/Vizth echoed the thoughts of many Americans online, asking, "Can I get one to annoy my MAGA neighbors?"

Nu det NUUK

Redditor u/boopboopadoopity shared that the hats are available to "be purchased by anyone internationally, and a portion of proceeds go to Greenlandic charities!! There are several color options!"

They shared the link to the Nu det NUUK website, which has multiple styles of the hat available. The website's statement reads, "They want our land, our resources, and our future. We say: Enough. Wear the message that tells the world Greenland is not a commodity—it’s our home."

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she's not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Entertainment

“I’m flying to the cottage”: SNL’s “Heated Wizardry” parody split the fandom between laughs and backlash

"But in a heated rivalry, they were rivals... you missed a great opportunity to show us the drarry."

January 19, 2026
Trending

A Minecraft team is rebuilding New York City at scale. It’s been over five years of work so far

"I can hear the pained cries of 10,000 GPUs at the prospect of running this map."

January 19, 2026
Trending

“So convenient”: Heinz solves an age-old problem by debuting a fry box with a built-in ketchup holder

No more messy ketchup fingers.

January 19, 2026
Culture

These 15 “unwritten rules” of life are too often ignored

January 19, 2026
Entertainment

“Weird to call a talk show a podcast”: Pete Davidson is launching a new podcast on Netflix. Here’s why it’s sparking discourse throughout the industry

"It’s time to call ‘video podcasts’ what they actually are: talk shows."

January 18, 2026
Culture

“Vegan leather”: 15 ideas called “progressive” that can become the exact opposite in practice

January 18, 2026
Advertisement