When was the “Golden Age” of the Disney Channel? As it turns out, whenever you were ages 9-12

Nostalgia for Disney Channel shows of eras past is running hot as people online debate their preference for the so-called "Golden Age" of the network.
This week, X account @throwbackscrave stirred up drama with what they referred to as a "controversial take" regarding the "Golden Age of Disney."
"This was the era when I stopped watching Disney Channel," they wrote, sharing images from Liv and Maddie, Dog with a Blog, Austin & Ally, and Jessie. "Maybe I had outgrown the network at that point, but I just remember not being as invested in these shows as the original 'Golden Age of Disney.'"
The Golden Age of Disney
The tweet played into an ongoing discussion that began a few days earlier after Raven-Symoné was asked about which Disney Channel stars she believes helped essentially create the network as we know it today.
It was framed by The Shade Room as suggesting which stars would make up the "Mount Rushmore" of the Disney Channel, to which the That's So Raven star offered up herself, Hilary Duff (Lizzie McGuire), Shia LaBeouf (Even Stevens), and Lee Thompson Young (The Famous Jett Jackson).
All four actors represent some of the earliest live-action Disney Channel shows from the late '90s/early '00s, only skipping over Flash Forward (1995-1997) and The Jersey (1999-2004). It's difficult to argue against these series (and stars) shaping the network, but their cultural impact may not be as well understood by those who didn't grow up watching them.
Social media weighs in
Similarly, the cultural impact of Disney Channel shows that helped shape a younger audience—such as the ones listed by @throwbackscrave—may not be fully appreciated by those of us who were around for the originals.
When you consider that the series in between those two eras included career launchers for Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, the Jonas brothers, Zendaya, and more, it drives home the conclusion many people reacting to the debate came to on their own: the "Golden Age" of Disney, to viewers, is whatever they were watching in their preteen years.
Logic aside, people still feel extremely protective of and nostalgic for the Disney Channel shows that they loved growing up, and were happy to speak up on their behalf as the impossible debate raged on.
Whatever your preferred era of the Disney Channel was, three things remain true. First, that Raven-Symoné is right about the shows that should be represented in the Disney Channel Mount Rushmore. Second, that Demi Lovato was also correct when she tapped into the ongoing conversation and suggested we can leave LaBeouf, whose latest in a string of controversies involved an arrest and a declaration that "big gay people are scary" to him, out of the equation. Swap in Christy Carlson Romano (Even Stevens, Kim Possible) and we're set.
Third? Any possible "Golden Age" of the Disney Channel has come and gone. At least, that's one thing millennials and Gen Z should be able to agree on.
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