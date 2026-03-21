When was the “Golden Age” of the Disney Channel? As it turns out, whenever you were ages 9-12

Nostalgia for Disney Channel shows of eras past is running hot as people online debate their preference for the so-called "Golden Age" of the network.

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This week, X account @throwbackscrave stirred up drama with what they referred to as a "controversial take" regarding the "Golden Age of Disney."

"This was the era when I stopped watching Disney Channel," they wrote, sharing images from Liv and Maddie, Dog with a Blog, Austin & Ally, and Jessie. "Maybe I had outgrown the network at that point, but I just remember not being as invested in these shows as the original 'Golden Age of Disney.'"

Controversial take: this was the era when I stopped watching Disney Channel. Maybe I had outgrown the network at that point, but I just remember not being as invested in these shows as the ones from the ‘Golden Age of Disney’. pic.twitter.com/WAm3MfN9RD — Throwbacks Crave (@throwbackscrave) March 17, 2026

The Golden Age of Disney

The tweet played into an ongoing discussion that began a few days earlier after Raven-Symoné was asked about which Disney Channel stars she believes helped essentially create the network as we know it today.

It was framed by The Shade Room as suggesting which stars would make up the "Mount Rushmore" of the Disney Channel, to which the That's So Raven star offered up herself, Hilary Duff (Lizzie McGuire), Shia LaBeouf (Even Stevens), and Lee Thompson Young (The Famous Jett Jackson).

Raven-Symoné names herself, Hilary Duff, Shia LaBeouf, and Lee Thompson Young as her Disney Channel Mt. Rushmore ?⭐️ pic.twitter.com/iUqYhH2oVW — Dubs⛧ (@onlydubsX) March 12, 2026

All four actors represent some of the earliest live-action Disney Channel shows from the late '90s/early '00s, only skipping over Flash Forward (1995-1997) and The Jersey (1999-2004). It's difficult to argue against these series (and stars) shaping the network, but their cultural impact may not be as well understood by those who didn't grow up watching them.

Social media weighs in

Similarly, the cultural impact of Disney Channel shows that helped shape a younger audience—such as the ones listed by @throwbackscrave—may not be fully appreciated by those of us who were around for the originals.

When you consider that the series in between those two eras included career launchers for Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, the Jonas brothers, Zendaya, and more, it drives home the conclusion many people reacting to the debate came to on their own: the "Golden Age" of Disney, to viewers, is whatever they were watching in their preteen years.

One thing I've learned over the years is that everyone happens to believe that the Disney Channel hit its prime when they were 9 and it stopped being good when they turned 12. https://t.co/dVjPxpuPRQ — switch1e (@switch1e_swoof) March 18, 2026

Logic aside, people still feel extremely protective of and nostalgic for the Disney Channel shows that they loved growing up, and were happy to speak up on their behalf as the impossible debate raged on.

The big 4 of Disney Channel shows and it’s not a debate pic.twitter.com/MXsMQqUFaN — ? (@ringofspies) March 18, 2026

controversial take: people that claim this isn’t “prime disney” are just those that grew out of the network around this time https://t.co/ha4wekOwE4 — caitlin (@caitmckillop) March 18, 2026

Oh she ate. I don’t know nothing about no Camp Rock mess or Wizards of Worcestershire. Jett Jackson and Even Stevens was my mess! https://t.co/Aj2p1eatOV — K (@sirK88) March 12, 2026

ugh yall just had to be there. & then the movies that were dropping at this time ??? lemonade mouth , teen beach movie, descendants, let it shine. when you drop the nostalgia you truly realize this was IT. they literally had zero misses in the early/mid 2010’s https://t.co/lIODo064i2 — she ??ྀི (@sheswrldd) March 18, 2026

dog with a blog was not prime disney lahwjekskwidhdhfhd pls be serious https://t.co/9hx5iBiZiW — cay (@koralinadean) March 18, 2026

Mind you, That’s So Raven was not only a show but it gave us awareness on things like body shaming, racism, depression, and more. Literally helped shape us. https://t.co/6rnJk6puJL — ᴶᴬᴱ ᵂᴵᴺᵀᴼᵁᴿ (@JaeBaddd) March 14, 2026

be quiet, these franchises >>>>>> every other Disney franchises https://t.co/4nhnu6wERx pic.twitter.com/QJinahcfqp — Vivi ??? (@Auslly_Jin) March 17, 2026

Whatever your preferred era of the Disney Channel was, three things remain true. First, that Raven-Symoné is right about the shows that should be represented in the Disney Channel Mount Rushmore. Second, that Demi Lovato was also correct when she tapped into the ongoing conversation and suggested we can leave LaBeouf, whose latest in a string of controversies involved an arrest and a declaration that "big gay people are scary" to him, out of the equation. Swap in Christy Carlson Romano (Even Stevens, Kim Possible) and we're set.

Third? Any possible "Golden Age" of the Disney Channel has come and gone. At least, that's one thing millennials and Gen Z should be able to agree on.

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