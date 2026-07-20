A video shared on X has sparked debate after it appeared to show an older man striking a younger fan who remained seated during the national anthem at a Chicago Cubs game. The clip, which has been viewed more than 2 million times, has divided viewers over whether the older man's actions were justified.

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People in the comments of this X video are saying President Trump must be smiling from ear to ear after watching an older man force a younger fan to stand during the national anthem.

The video was recorded during a Chicago Cubs' baseball game and has received more than 2 million views after being posted just a few hours ago. While some people are praising the older man for "standing on business" about the respect of the national anthem, others say he was out of line for putting his hands on a stranger over their own decisions.

Guy at a Chicago Cubs game refuses to stand during the National Anthem!



The guy behind him gets pissed and does this.... pic.twitter.com/C4iKqPX7Co — Brandon (@LibOrNormal) July 20, 2026

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The video was recorded at a Chicago Cub's Baseball Game during the performance of the national anthem, which normally happens before the start of any major sporting event. While everyone else in the stands could be seen standing, including the older man, there was one young fan remained seated.

As the young man sat looking up at the older gentleman, he yelled, "Get up!" Before he could even give him a chance to make a decision, he leaned closer and whispered something into the young man's ear, which probably smacked the fear of God into him! But, just in case his words weren't enough, he immediately smacked him across the back of his head like a grumpy grandfather would to his stubborn grandchildren.

Nearby spectators appeared surprised at what the older man did. But, the younger man didn't argue or defend himself in any way. He simply complied, stood up, and took the old man's advice!

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As the person recording spun the camera around the stadium, every other person was standing up to honor the national anthem, except the young man. So, it appeared that no one had a problem with the correction he received. One person commented, "It looks like no one standing around had a problem with this love tap reminding the dude, in case he forgot to show respect for the our country."

While many others felt the same way about the actions of the older man, others thought he stepped out of line, "Part of what makes America great is we can speak and express ourselves freely... The kid's an a** hole. I don't 'feel bad' for him, but you can't put your hands on others simply over a political disagreement."

Someone else agreed in this comment, "It’s his right to sit. That’s what this country is about, freedom. He's still a douche but this ain’t a dictatorship either."

While the video sparked debate online, legal experts note that physically striking another person can constitute battery under certain circumstances. According to Rapa Law Office, whether charges are filed depends on the facts of each case.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the viral X video or what occurred before the recording began.