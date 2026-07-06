‘Get Off Somebody’s Food’: Viral Video of People Climbing Into Grocery Store Meat Cooler Sparks Food Safety Concerns

A video posted on X by @Raindropsmedia1 appears to show a man climbing inside a supermarket meat cooler, with feet resting near packaged products. Soon, a woman jumps in too as she has her arms around him, and onlookers record this incident on camera. The video drew reactions from commenters concerned about food safety.

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The location and date of the video could not be independently verified. But the caption of this video, which now has over 6.7 million views, reads: "People are now (...) lying on top of [meat] packages just to cool down during this brutal heat wave!"

Among the reactions, an X user wrote: "Get (...) off somebody's food, I would make them buy all that." Some commenters also called for businesses to discard any food that may have been contaminated and, if possible, also identify those responsible for this act.

People are now climbing into supermarket meat coolers and laying on top of the packages just to cool down during this brutal heat wave! ?❄️? pic.twitter.com/Gnxp3IhNPj — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) July 5, 2026

At least one similar incident was documented during a 2022 heat event in China. Footage showed elderly residents sitting and lying on supermarket shelves due to soaring temperatures. According to the South China Morning Post, the region was approximately 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit that day.

Currently, large parts of North America and Europe continue to experience exceptional heat. According to The Weather Network, temperature records have fallen in recent weeks as heat waves affected both continents.

Cities across eastern Canada and the northeastern United States recorded unusually high temperatures. New York City has recorded its first 100-degree Fahrenheit reading since 2012.

They should both be arrested and forced to pay for all the food they just contaminated — Just a guy like you… (@RegularTxGuy) July 5, 2026

Food safety experts note that extreme heat can compromise meat storage and accelerate spoilage. So getting into a meat cooler during such a time, even if personally necessary, wasn't a responsible thing to do.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the location, date or circumstances depicted in this video. The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @Raindropsmedia1.