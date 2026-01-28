People in the U.S. have taken a German habit and Americanized it into “house burping”

American TikTok creators are suddenly reminding each other to “burp” their houses by opening windows to let in fresh air as a key component in the housecleaning process.

The American-style rebrand to “house burp” sparked backlash among people who use the German word “lüften” to describe the practice. Others, put off by the use of “burping,” expressed confusion about the need to turn an action as simple as opening a window into a trend.

For example, TikTok user @fasciacodes recently demonstrated house burping in a clip with onscreen text that read, "Reminder to burp your house for 10-15 minutes daily, even in a snowstorm."

It continues, "The practice has been known in Germany as 'lüften' which translates from German to English as 'air out.' The outdoor air coming in lowers concentrations of indoor contaminants and regulates CO2."

Pro tip for those lacking common sense: Open up your windows when you clean your house

In a hilarious monologue from Jan. 25, 2026, @brianlamarstokes pointed out, “A certain group of people… y'all really be taking things and making it as if it's something brand new.”

The TikTok creator asked, “What y’all been doing the whole time? Like, letting dust settle? And when you clean your house, you never open the windows?”

“I keep seeing a whole bunch of videos talking about, you need to burp your house… and basically what they're saying is when you clean your house, you should be opening your windows, letting the air flow through while you're cleaning,” he explained.

“Your house smells like cats and cheese”

He's not the only one to critique the trend. In a clip shared on Jan. 23, 2026, Gen Z’er @nateeggnogs put creators on blast and accused house burpers of not knowing how to clean. He said, “If you post about ‘house burping’ or think it’s a new trend, uhh, you’re gross… you should try a new trend called ‘house vacuuming’ too.”

The TikTok creator’s roast condemned burpers for having houses that smell “like cats and cheese constantly,” adding, “I don’t wanna touch things in your place.”

People in Germany hit back

Meanwhile, Americans in Germany are embarrassed by American burpers of their homes. “Eww, please learn the term lüften,” wrote @ariana.living “Burp just sounds ridiculous.”

In her clip from Dec. 24, 2025, the U.S. TikTok creator who is based in Germany shook her head and looked upon house burpers with disdain. The video’s onscreen text reads, “Seeing American TikTok say to ‘burp’ your house while in Germany…”

“And even if you don’t want to say lüften, what happened to the term ‘air out,’” she added in a comment.

However, TikTok users across continents are having a good time with the "house burping" term.

“I’m going to start using burp. I find it hilarious,” wrote @harrisfamilyfinds.

@oxo.valerie pointed out that "House burping is the gentrified name to airing out the house." "They’re bringing the hygiene Olympics to houses I see," joked @shr3xything.

@sunshineherbhound wrote, "I mean it’s just 'letting fresh air in'," adding, "it’s normal.”

