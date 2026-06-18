A boyfriend bought flowers for his girlfriend and surprised her bestfriend with flowers too. But the internet seems to have trust issues with the “gentleman,” zeroing in on the side hug he gave his girlfriend and the tight hug he gave her best friend. TikTokers were abuzz with theories.

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Popular influencer Natalie Reynolds, who goes by @nataliireynoldss on TikTok, had recently shared a heartwarming video featuring her boyfriend in April 2026. She gushed about how her boyfriend, Zack Huelsman, was a gentleman.

In the viral TikTok, which has amassed over 20 million views, the woman urged those looking for love to get themselves a man who also “spoils” their friends. In the video, the TikToker appeared to be enjoying a dinner with her bestie.

They were both dressed in a black ensemble and seemed to have a divine spread of food before them. Things got even better when her boyfriend made an appearance at the restaurant. But he wasn't empty-handed.

He had two bouquets of lush red roses in his arms. The man offered one to his girlfriend with a side hug and gave the other to her bestie sitting beside her. The other woman was visibly surprised and returned the hug.

However, when giving her bestie flowers, the man gave a tighter hug to her than he gave his girlfriend. Although she was visibly surprised, the internet thinks there could be more to the side hug with his beau.

TikTokers Zeroed in on The Side Hug After the Boyfriend Bought Flowers for His GF

As mentioned earlier, the heartwarming video went viral on TikTok and has even been liked by over 5 million people. Although many appreciated his gentlemanly gesture, some TikTokers weren’t so sure.

In the comment section, a user pointed out, “The way he hugged her tighter…” Others seemed confused about who the girlfriend was in the scenario because of the hug.

One such user shared a screengrab of the moment before he handed her bestie the bouquet. The individual said, “The way he looked at the friend…”

Image Credit: TikTok | @nataliireynoldss

Many others began speculating about whether the famous influencer had trouble in paradise. Both Reynolds and her boyfriend have been posting content together for years.

From posting couple goal videos to hilarious and trendy challenges. They’re like two peas in a pod. However, neither the TikToker nor her boyfriend has responded to speculations about him cheating.

They continue to post content together and appear very much in love with each other. Officially, they’re still together. Reynolds continues to share her life and moments with him, with her 7.9 million followers who continue to support her.