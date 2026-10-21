Gen Z Project Manager Calls Out Cringey Workplace Behaviors, but Viewers Say She’s Taking Professionalism Too Far

A Gen Z project manager has come up with a list of workplace habits that she finds unprofessional. As a result, TikTok creator @princessolya111 has an audience split on whether her advice is sensible or outdated. The video titled "5 Gen Z Office Behaviors That Make Me Cringe" included younger people's slang being normalized in professional conversations, giving too many details about one's life outside of work, and drinking excessively at office events, to name a few.

The video had 19,100 likes as of publication. Viewers questioned several of her arguments, especially her refusal to use the word "vibe" when young Gen Z employees are trying to understand how they are expected to behave in upcoming meetings, arguing that it is a genuine concern.

The creator, however, maintained that young employees should steer clear of using slang in a professional context, particularly with colleagues or clients they do not know. To illustrate this, she referred to a group chat in which a person asked about the "vibe" of an upcoming meeting.

Nevertheless, many commenters said that the question was effective rather than an example of unnecessarily formal language.

A common concern was that workplace politics are tiring when employees are forced to adhere to rules that have no direct impact on their work. Plus, the creator's suggestion about what people should wear to the office also sparked debate. Some viewers agreed that dress codes and professionalism are important, but others said that personal clothing choices do not need to be closely monitored.

The creator also believes Gen Z employees need to be careful about what they say when colleagues can hear them. Her main point was that employees should not share personal information at work.

She said that she usually provides her colleagues with a deliberately boring summary of what she does on weekends to keep her private life separate from her professional life. She shared an example of a colleague who had told other people about buying a mouse jiggler to make it look as though they were online. That would only expose secrets and lead to people having more information than necessary, she added.

TikTok users had varying responses to the creator's rules for Gen Z in the workplace.

With regard to alcohol at company events, she suggested that people, especially Gen Z employees, limit how much they drink. She said that employees who feel pressured to drink to fit in with leadership could have one drink instead. This point prompted many viewers to agree that professional boundaries and situational awareness can help employees navigate corporate environments. In contrast, others said that informal conversations and social events can help build stronger relationships.

A senior manager in the comments, for example, said that they preferred team members to be themselves rather than be forced to lie about their lives outside of work. Another viewer said their expectations in the workplace are influenced by the company's culture and the relationships employees have with managers.