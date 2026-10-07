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Gen Z Employee Shares the Workplace Boundaries He Won’t Compromise On: ‘I’m Not Taking That Meeting During My Lunch Time’

5:44 PM CDT on October 7, 2026

Gen Z Employee Shares His Workplace Boundaries and Rules

Gen Z Employee Shares His Workplace Boundaries and Rules

|Image Credit: TikTok/@imdrebrown

DeAndre Brown, who goes by @imdrebrown on TikTok, recently made a video about the boundaries he keeps in the workplace. As a Gen Z employee, he refuses to overwork because he has set hours, and he expects his bosses to respect that. The video received 1.2 million likes and 3,928 comments, with other people sharing how they approach work and workplace boundaries.

In the video, DeAndre shares that he won't do certain things, even if his boss asks him to. He won't take a meeting during his lunch break because he believes he's entitled to that break. Instead, he'll ask if the meeting can be canceled or moved.

He also shares that, as an employee, his computer shuts off right at 5 p.m. He's not going to keep working off the clock. Finally, he talks about taking mental health days. He says his company needs to understand what they are because he plans to take one once a month to keep himself from burning out. These seem like normal requests an employee might have for their employer, but some bosses may not be as willing to accept those boundaries.

People on TikTok shared their own stories about being employees in the corporate world and how they approach their work lives.

Commenters Shared Their Own Workplace Boundaries

“I'm a Gen Z in corporate. If you are not paying me to do it I AM. NOT. DOING. IT,” one commenter wrote. Another wrote, “I am a Gen Z in corporate. You should be grateful I even appear at work.”

Another employee shared, “I’m a Gen Z in corporate. Ofc I’m on the plane before my leave is approved. Byeeeeee.”

It seems that some younger workers approach the workplace differently than previous generations did. They aren't afraid to stand up for themselves and make sure their working environment is healthy for them.

Some other Gen Z employees shared that they take a mental health day once a week, while some said they take their Zoom meetings from bed. Others wondered why there are even Zoom meetings when something could be communicated digitally. “I’m a Gen Z in corporate. Why are we having a Zoom call when you could’ve sent an email?” one person asked.

Gen Z wasn't the only generation speaking up in the comments. Millennials also shared that they feel more comfortable setting boundaries at work, in part because of younger workers.

“As a millennial in healthcare, I appreciate Gen Z making it more acceptable to stand up for yourself/your rights in the workplace,” one person wrote.

“I’m a millennial and AGREED, also not working while I’m off. Lmao these people be on leave sending emails huhhh,” another added.

Someone else wrote that, as an employee, they are proud of Gen Z for speaking up and demanding better treatment in the workplace.

Overall, the comments showed how workplace expectations have changed for some employees, with more people becoming comfortable setting boundaries around their time and workload.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which are based solely on DeAndre Brown’s account of his workplace experiences shared on TikTok under the handle @imdrebrown.

Haley

Haley Van Horn is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience in lifestyle, entertainment, and culture stories. She has contributed to publications like PEOPLE and Parade, and her work is preserved in the Library of Congress.

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