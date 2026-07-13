‘She’s Judging Me’: Man Films Gas Station Employee Refusing Restroom Access Unless He Buys Something — X Is Divided

A video showing a gas station employee denying a man access to the restroom unless he made a purchase is going viral. The man recorded the conversation between them and told viewers she was “judging him.”

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@ClownWorld shared the exchange on X, generating over 150,000 views as of publication. In the video, the man approached the woman and asked her to clarify what he couldn’t do.

She gestured no with her expression when asked about it. Again, he asked if it was only for paying customers. She confirmed with a nod.

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To this, the man responded, asking, “So I gotta buy something to use the restroom?” She initially shook her head but, when he pressed further, confirmed he would need to make a purchase.

The Man Claimed That The Gas Station Employee Was Being Judgmental

Moments after, the woman noticed she was being filmed and asked him to stop recording, then asked him to hand over his phone. However, he turned the camera away from her and towards himself instead.

This time, he addressed viewers and claimed, “She’s judging me.” The man further told people he was on his way to work and had stopped by the gas station to use the restroom. But when he asked her about it, she gave him the same response from earlier.

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Before leaving, he asked for documentation or legal proof that denied him the right to use a restroom unless he bought something. In the end, the man accused her of chasing him, but according to the video, she briskly walked to the door and stopped while he rode away on his bike.

The Internet Was Split

Reactions split between those who sympathized with the man and those who defended the business. Some commented on the humanity aspect, claiming she could’ve allowed him to use the restroom.

An individual asked, “It’s a f—--- bathroom, why does it matter if you buy something or not?” Another suggested that if it were a private bathroom, then there should have been a sign, so the situation wouldn’t have panned out that way.

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it’s not a public restroom it’s a restroom for the patron of the gas station I live in DAYTONA BEACH we’re all up and down the beach they have public bathrooms I suggest you try to find a public bathroom in your area and stop on the way to work there every morning — Marty E Ebding (@MartyE92667) July 13, 2026

Others claimed it was fairly normal for gas stations to refuse the use of a restroom unless an individual bought something. One such X user noted, “Lots of grey areas, but mostly it’s up to state laws and business policies if restrooms are made publicly available.”

According to the Restroom Access Act of 2025, cited by the official Congress website, an individual with specific medical conditions of the abdomen or bowel cannot be denied the use of restrooms. However, there are no specific mentions about gas stations.

The details above are a reflection of the video shared by @ClownWorld on X. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these claims. The location of the gas station has not been confirmed.