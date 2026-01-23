Skip to Content
Memes

25 of the best “foshur” memes seen around the web after Macron’s Davos speech

12:00 PM CST on January 23, 2026

macron foshur memes from davos world economic forum
World Economic Forum/@Trencher333/X

French President Emmanuel Macron meant to project firmness when he spoke at the World Economic Forum. Instead, the internet fixated on how he said "for sure," all while looking as cool as a cucumber in a suit and reflective aviators.

Within hours, clips circulated, and people latched onto his accent, sunglasses, and confident gestures. His forum speech tackled trade tensions, but it was the memes that stole the show. 

The clip from the speech landed in meme territory because it felt oddly cinematic, with Macron wearing aviators and a sharp suit as he spoke with relaxed certainty. 

What was Macron’s speech about, and where was he?

Macron delivered the speech on Tuesday, Jan 20, in Davos, Switzerland, during the World Economic Forum. He criticized what he described as economic bullying, while calling for U.S. tariffs on European countries to be abolished. Although he never named President Donald Trump, Macron clearly pointed to Washington’s pressure campaign. He criticized U.S. trade tactics that he said pushed unfair concessions and chipped away at Europe’s export interests. 

Macron also framed the tariff threats as retaliation against countries that rejected the idea of U.S. control over Greenland. He warned that "an endless accumulation of new tariffs [...] are fundamentally unacceptable – even more so when they are used as leverage against territorial sovereignty."

While his speech was impressive and engaging, people got distracted near the end of his speech, when Macron said, "Having a place like Europe, which sometimes is too slow, for sure, and needs to be reformed, for sure, but which is predictable, loyal… And when, well, you know that the rule of the game is just a rule of law, it's a good place." 

World Economic Forum

The back-to-back use of the phrase "for sure" in Macron's speech had people falling over laughing. As one person wrote, "I cannot get the 'fo shure!' out of my head. In 24hrs it’s turned into a sickness." Another joked in French that "the combination of sunglasses + for sure" had already produced "the meme of 2026."

While Macron wore the sunglasses to cover an injured eye, his suave look at the summit caused a boost iVision Tech's stocks, according to Forbes.

25 of the best "foshur" memes and jokes

The memes ranged widely, while sticking to a familiar format. People paired an 11-second clip from Macron's speech with captions like "Me explaining my writing process" or "3rd year grad students explaining their research progress." Others framed it as relationship humor, crypto panic, or chronic lateness. Some fans leaned into roleplay, with one person admitting, "I just blurted out a 'fo shure' pronounced in a Macron-esque manner."

1.

Tweet that reads, "The glasses + for sure combo, that's it, it's only January 23rd and we're already talking about the same thing as 2026!"
@_dieuoff/X

2.

Tweet that reads, "Me explaining my writing process" with a video of Macron giving a speech at the World Economic Forum.
@PhD_Genie/X

3.

Tweet that reads, "Me when my girl asks me about my crypto portfolio" with a video of Macron giving a speech at the World Economic Forum.
@farokh/X

4.

Tweet that reads, "FOR SUUUURE" with a photo of aviators with a blue sky and trees in the reflection.
@AudeJavel79/X

5.

Tweet that reads, "3rd year grad students explaining their research progress" with a video of Macron giving a speech at the World Economic Forum.
@soumitrashukla9/X

6.

Tweet that reads, "This meme is becoming the meme of 2026…" with a video of Macron giving a speech at the World Economic Forum.
@ralifromparis/X

7.

Tweet that reads, "when ur late to the hangout again" with a video of Macron giving a speech at the World Economic Forum.
@mandylu/X

8.

Tweet that reads, "macron sometimes he’s too slow Fô shù" with a graphic of a blue circle wearing sunglasses with a toothpick sticking out of its mouth.
@baemxks/X

9.

@OuranosMK tweeted in French, "I just blurted out a 'fo shure' pronounced in a Macron-esque manner. I recommend it. My aura was at its peak and everyone rushed to agree with me…"

10.

Tweet that reads, "Explaining my social battery to my friends and colleagues" with a video of Macron giving a speech at the World Economic Forum.
@petitbonbon_/X

11.

Tweet that reads, "Feels like he's trying to channel the Marquis de Lafayette's accent... by raw-dogging Maverick vibes. If that's not peak universalism, then I'm Sinbad the damn sailor."
@makram_jandar/X

12.

Tweet that reads, "I'm never going to move on, I don't know how to explain it, but this excerpt changed my life forever, I'm scarred."
@KLRski/X

13.

14.

Tweet that reads, "i know who was on Duolingo learning english 😭👇🏻👇🏻" with a GIF of Justin Timberlake staring down the camera with a knowing deadpan expression.
@imbabyBBBLUE/X

15.

Tweet that reads, "he should’ve said ‘foie sheurre’ a third time for the sake of poetic harmony" with a video of Macron giving a speech at the World Economic Forum.
@docpertinax/X

16.

"Steal his look" meme of Macron's summit outfit; the last item is "a $4.07 trillion public debt."
@gogor95/X

17.

Tweet that reads, "My French teacher from Quebec teaching English class" with a video of Macron giving a speech at the World Economic Forum.
@romeramreem/X

18.

Tweet that reads, "Jack Baeur-style glasses plus 🤣the peak of acting" with a video of Macron giving a speech at the World Economic Forum.
@babacarwade25/X

19.

Tweet that reads, "The glasses that make him believe his English is good" with a video of Macron giving a speech at the World Economic Forum.
@EpicMadu/X

20.

Meme of Macron on the cover of Time giving the middle finger to the camera. He has on aviators and a European Union flag on his middle finger. Text reads, "Hey, Donald."
@Microinteracti1/X

21.

Tweet that reads, "It is 2026 forshur" with an AI-edited video of Macron giving a speech at the World Economic Forum but he's wearing a black shirt, gloves, and is holding a gun. Two overweight JD Vance meme characters are singing in the bottom corners of the video.
@el_patronguy1/X

22.

Tweet that reads, "I cannot get enough of these Macron memes" with screenshots of AI-edited images of Macron as a mafioso and a shirtless tattooed man giving the middle finger.
@ArmandDoma/X

23.

Tweet that reads, "LMAO" with an edited image of Macron giving a speech at the World Economic Forum but shooting lasers out of his eyes.
@Trencher333/X

24.

Tweet that reads, "I've been laughing for 3 hours, f*cking hell!" with a photo of Macron's "foshu" spelled phonetically like Chinese.
@ilitaeyong/X

25.

"This soundbite of Macron describing Europe is the only thing getting me through rn," @angelicanoi wrote.

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she's not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

