A video shared on X by @wildfreakouts shows a Southwest Airlines flight attendant removing a couple from a flight. As a result, many comments are asking what counts as intoxicated behavior before boarding. The clip shows a rather tense exchange between a female passenger and a flight attendant. According to the video, the crew determined that the woman was intoxicated and could have been a potential safety concern.

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But the passenger insists she only had "one glass of wine" and was "doing cartwheels and backbends." The flight attendant, however, argues that the issue goes beyond the woman's alcohol consumption.

"Anybody who's exhibiting behaviors of being intoxicated is not allowed to come onto an aircraft," a crew member says. She later adds that the passenger was "flipping all over the ground," and that seeking attention from others led the crew to believe that she should not board.

A flight attendant bans couples from boarding the plane pic.twitter.com/AWGftvpWcL — Pop Feed (@wildfreakouts) June 27, 2026

At one point, the passenger even requests a sobriety test. That's when the flight attendant said that the woman was not following instructions and was impaired mentally and socially. In turn, the whole exchange divided social media users, as some defended the crew member's decision and others accused her of overreacting to the passenger.

"The only thing the flight attendant did wrong was explaining too much," an X user wrote. "It's a private business; they have the absolute right to refuse service." Commenters also noted that airline crews often deal with intoxicated passengers and must protect everyone onboard.

Others sided with the passengers and argued that "one glass of wine" and being playful with children did not warrant being removed from the aircraft. Another said the flight attendant was on a "power trip."

She's right but a bit too smug and unprofessional about it. She seemed to be enjoying a power a trip. pic.twitter.com/IDXFhb4Ddf — Tony: #IFBAP (@0kIndoor) June 28, 2026

Regulations from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) state that no person may board an aircraft if they seem intoxicated. So, airlines can refuse to admit a passenger if they come across such a person.

The video also features the flight attendant saying that filming her without permission violates federal regulations and asking that the footage be deleted. However, there is no broad FAA rule that prohibits passengers from recording airline employees in public areas of an airport or during boarding, though individual airlines may have such policies.

DailyDot could not independently confirm the facts of this incident and is reporting based on the information available within the published record.