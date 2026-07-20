A family of seven is being spotlighted on social media, literally, after a video allegedly showed them leaving a restaurant without paying. In a clip being shared by X user @CrystalHope1979, they captioned it, “Dine & Dash strikes AGAIN in Orlando!”

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The X user claims the family ordered a “massive spread,” allegedly bringing their total to over $300, though that can’t be confirmed with only the video footage circulating online.

The X user also claims they “dipped out in groups,” which they can be seen doing in spurts as the video plays out.

? Dine & Dash strikes AGAIN in Orlando! ?

This bold family rolled into AT THE DINER, ordered a massive spread, and racked up over $300 on the check. They ate like champs, then dipped out in groups… leaving one woman at the table pretending she was gonna pay. She waited till… pic.twitter.com/N8L9moam7C — Crystal Hope (@CrystalHope1979) July 19, 2026

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A Family Allegedly Dined at an Orlando Restaurant and Left Without Paying

The clip shows a family with roughly five kids and two adults sitting down and enjoying their meals. At one point, the adult male can be seen handing what looks like car keys to one of the older kids, who appears to be a teenager, and she then leaves the restaurant.

Moments later, the man then gets up, and the remaining kids at the table follow suit, leaving the restaurant behind him. All that’s left at the table is the adult female, who is still sitting there.

When the camera pans back over to the table, the woman is sitting there looking as if she’s waiting for the check, waiting for the waiter to return with a receipt, or perhaps waiting for her credit card. But based on the footage being shown, no waiter comes up to the table, and after sitting there for a few seconds, the woman then gets up and leaves the restaurant too.

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The X user is alleging this family dined and dashed, a phrase commonly used when one or more people go to a restaurant, eat food, and then leave without any intention of paying for the meals they received.

But the X user isn’t only calling out this family for their alleged dine-and-dash scheme. The X user also claimed dine-and-dash incidents are becoming more common in Orlando.

soon restaurants wil lbe putting a $50/person precharge on cc's before serving and then make the difference up on the check, honestly, i would be fine with that, food industry has very low profit margins, a few of these could really hurt the business — gunman45 (@gunman451) July 20, 2026

In response to the video, one person wrote, “burns me up,” meanwhile another said this happened near Epic Universe.

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Another user said, “A family of about seven or eight people, and not one of them has any morals or an ounce of shame to say, no, this is wrong? What hope is there for all those children, then? What kind of people will they turn out to be? And the cycle will go on unbroken considering that they too will bring and raise amoral children in this world.”

Another, however, suggested that to avoid dine-and-dash situations, restaurants should start collecting payments upfront before food is served.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the allegations made in the viral post. The story is based on video footage and claims shared by an X user.