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Facebook Marketplace Seller’s ‘Routine’ Test Ride Spirals Into Chaos

5:33 AM CDT on July 10, 2026

This suspected thief who allegedly rode away on his electric scooter during a Facebook Marketplace test ride

This suspected thief who allegedly rode away on his electric scooter during a Facebook Marketplace test ride

|Images via Reddit/PublicFreakout

A video shared on the @/PublicFreakout subreddit shows how a routine Facebook Marketplace transaction turned into a chase. What happened was that a man was trying to sell his electric scooter, but a potential buyer rode away with the vehicle and did not return. In the video, the seller is heard running after the scooter while repeatedly calling for help.

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The post, uploaded by user Kind-Village-1022, has the caption: “You can't just trust random people off FB marketplace.”

At the beginning of the video, the two men discuss the scooter. The potential buyer asks questions about how it works, and the seller gives more details about the vehicle, including its battery. Moments later, the person on the scooter rides away as the seller chases after him.

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“Bruh. Oh my god. Where are you going?” the seller then said. As the scooter continues moving away, the seller runs behind it, shouting for help and repeatedly saying, “My scooter was stolen.”

Many commenters were concerned about private interactions with strangers through online marketplaces. One wrote that sellers should be cautious during test rides and that buyers should collateralize before possession of expensive items. Others recommended meeting in locations like a police station parking lot to reduce risks during online transactions.

Reddit users discuss the alleged scooter thief

Several also questioned why the seller allowed the person to ride away without payment or security measures in place. Some, on th other hand, suggested holding onto the buyer’s identification or payment before allowing a test ride.

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However, private marketplace transactions carry risks, which is why safety experts commonly advise users to meet in public places, avoid isolated locations, and bring another person along.

The Daily Dot has not been able to independently verify the identities of the people involved, whether the scooter was actually stolen, or whether law enforcement was contacted. The Reddit post also did not provide more details about when or where it happened.

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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