Woman Spends 40 Hours a Week Clipping Coupons and Pays Just $25 for Over $700 in Groceries — Viral Video Reignites Extreme Couponing Debate

A resurfaced clip from TLC's Extreme Couponing sparked debate on X over how far is too far when it comes to saving money.



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Spending a full-time work week cutting coupons just to clear out the shelves of items you’d never buy otherwise is wild behavior. The cashiers are definitely crying in the breakroom after this. Ultimate savings or ultimate main character energy? ? pic.twitter.com/Td0NWRPGF4 — Architect in the North (@jibrin_jj) July 11, 2026

The post was shared by X user @jibrin_jj and has garnered over 401,000 views and 7,100 as of publication. The clip featured a woman named Perry who spent “a full-time work week” clipping coupons before heading to the grocery store. According to the narrator, her cart contained more than $726 worth of groceries by the end of her shopping trip. But thanks to stacks of coupons, she paid just $25.32.

“Spending a full-time work week cutting coupons just to clear out the shelves of items you’d never buy otherwise is wild behavior,” the X user wrote. “The cashiers are definitely crying in the breakroom after this. Ultimate savings or ultimate main character energy?”

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The clip itself comes from TLC’s reality series Extreme Couponing which originally aired between 2010 and 2012. The show followed shoppers who dedicated countless hours to finding, organizing, and strategically redeeming coupons.

In the resurfaced video, Perry explained that couponing allowed her to save as much money as possible. The narrator said, she kept binders filled with coupons and even built an inventory of household products worth more than $20,000. During checkout, the register finally rang up her groceries at $726 before coupon discounts brought the final total down to $25.32. She said she was “physically shaking” while she waited to see the final amount.

Dramatic Savings Leave Viewers Divided

Viewers on X did not take the time to throw in their two cents. Some praised Perry’s dedication, with one user writing, “She’s really hacking the system.” Another commented, “She understands the system.” Others saw the hobby as a clever way to stretch the budget.

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“Some people do this and donate items like shampoo, razors, deodorant, tampons & toothpaste to homeless shelters. Others donate canned & packaged groceries,” one person wrote. “They have the time, enjoy doing it, and it’s perfectly legal. So why would anyone have a problem with it?”

Not everyone was convinced though. “This is financial freedom or retail terrorism?” a user joked. “I think this is obsession,” another added.

“Spending 40 hours a week to save money essentially turns couponing into an unpaid or low-wage job, especially if the items acquired aren’t necessities,” one X user argued. Another wrote, “Bro turned coupon clipping into a full-time job with overtime.”

Several viewers also wondered whether Perry was crossing legal lines. “She’s actually committing coupon fraud,” one commenter claimed. Another retail worker responded that they’d seen organized coupon fraud in stores before. Meanwhile, others pushed back and argued that Perry simply took extreme advantage of legitimate discounts rather than breaking the rules.

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Some users couldn’t get over the sheer amount of groceries in Perry’s cart. “But why do you need 20 bottles of mustard?” one user asked, while another joked that she’d be “eating a bottle of mustard for dinner for the next 200 days.”

Perry's $25.32 final total left X divided over whether extreme couponing represents financial savvy or an unhealthy obsession with saving.