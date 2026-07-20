Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Culture

Employee Turned to Reddit After 4 Words Rumor Changed Everything at Work

By Reni

7:23 AM CDT on July 20, 2026

Employee turned to Reddit after a mean girl spread rumors at work.

Employee turned to Reddit after a mean girl spread rumors at work.

|Image Credit: (L) Reference Image via Pexels | Zeynep Sude Emek ; (R) Reference Image via Canva

An employee turned to Reddit after a mean girl clique told their colleagues about there being beef between them, when in reality, there was none, according to the user.

Featured Video

The popular SubReddit ‘Workplace_Bullying featured the workplace story of @Weary_Rule_6729 on their forum. According to the Redditor, there’s a group of girls who often gossip with each other about their co-workers.

Referred to as a clique, the employee claimed that people often maintain their distance from this particular group.Although the Redditor kept them at arm's length, there was never any beef between them.

Apart from the gossip, the individual claimed they simply had nothing in common with them. The story truly began three months ago. 

Advertisement

Apparently, one colleague had heard one of them talking about the Redditor at lunch and was spreading rumors that they didn’t like one of the members of that group. Panicked, the user wondered what the root cause of such a rumor was.

And so they decided to retrace every single conversation between them, especially after noticing a “frosty atmosphere” between them. For context, in the past, the user had held the door open for their colleague, and instead of gratitude, they got a cold shoulder. 

Following the doorway incident, the alleged mean girl would wordlessly sit next to them at lunch. In response, the Redditor decided to respond with a kinder approach. They decided to “smile more than usual” and even reach out over text.

Advertisement

Although the conversation over text was brief, they described it as positive. But it didn’t seem like the colleague took it that way. Apparently, the very next day, the girl told another colleague, “She doesn’t like me.”

Employee Turned to Reddit for Advice

After getting “annoyed” by the mean girl’s behavior, the employee turned to Reddit for advice. The comment section was filled with a range of suggestions and explanations for her behavior.

An individual said, “This is classic projection. She is projecting by saying you don’t like her…”They added, “When in actuality, it’s how she feels. A lot of people cannot deal with not liking another person…”

Advertisement

Another thought, “She may be fishing for a compliment and assurance from the person she’s speaking to, that everyone indeed loves her.” 

One more Redditor claimed that the woman didn’t like the employee and explained, “She doesn’t like you, but is trying to look like the victim in this scenario.”

Many others continued to chime in and urged the Redditor to remain civil.

Advertisement

Editor's Note: This article is a reflection of the details shared by @Weary_rule_6729 via 'Workplace_bullying' on Reddit. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these claims.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Trending

“That Is a Man”: FedEx Driver Goes Viral After Leaving $100 for Kids’ Lemonade Stand

July 20, 2026
Trending

Mom’s Hack to Step Counting Goes Viral on TikTok—New Cheat Code Unlocked

July 20, 2026
Culture

Man’s Airbnb Review Allegedly Triggered an Unexpected Text to His Wife—Internet Can’t Agree

July 20, 2026
Culture

Amazon Driver’s Reaction to Meeting Massive St. Bernard on Doorstep Delights Instagram Users

July 20, 2026
Culture

Special-Needs Dog Once Overlooked at Shelter Becomes Millions’ Inspiration

July 20, 2026
Culture

Homeowner’s Panic Begins When a Huge Python Finds Its Way Inside—’He’s in My House’

July 20, 2026
Advertisement