An employee turned to Reddit after a mean girl clique told their colleagues about there being beef between them, when in reality, there was none, according to the user.

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The popular SubReddit ‘Workplace_Bullying featured the workplace story of @Weary_Rule_6729 on their forum. According to the Redditor, there’s a group of girls who often gossip with each other about their co-workers.

Referred to as a clique, the employee claimed that people often maintain their distance from this particular group.Although the Redditor kept them at arm's length, there was never any beef between them.

Apart from the gossip, the individual claimed they simply had nothing in common with them. The story truly began three months ago.

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Apparently, one colleague had heard one of them talking about the Redditor at lunch and was spreading rumors that they didn’t like one of the members of that group. Panicked, the user wondered what the root cause of such a rumor was.

And so they decided to retrace every single conversation between them, especially after noticing a “frosty atmosphere” between them. For context, in the past, the user had held the door open for their colleague, and instead of gratitude, they got a cold shoulder.

Following the doorway incident, the alleged mean girl would wordlessly sit next to them at lunch. In response, the Redditor decided to respond with a kinder approach. They decided to “smile more than usual” and even reach out over text.

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Although the conversation over text was brief, they described it as positive. But it didn’t seem like the colleague took it that way. Apparently, the very next day, the girl told another colleague, “She doesn’t like me.”

Employee Turned to Reddit for Advice

After getting “annoyed” by the mean girl’s behavior, the employee turned to Reddit for advice. The comment section was filled with a range of suggestions and explanations for her behavior.

An individual said, “This is classic projection. She is projecting by saying you don’t like her…”They added, “When in actuality, it’s how she feels. A lot of people cannot deal with not liking another person…”

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byu/Weary_Rule_6729 from discussion

inworkplace_bullying

Another thought, “She may be fishing for a compliment and assurance from the person she’s speaking to, that everyone indeed loves her.”

One more Redditor claimed that the woman didn’t like the employee and explained, “She doesn’t like you, but is trying to look like the victim in this scenario.”

Many others continued to chime in and urged the Redditor to remain civil.

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Editor's Note: This article is a reflection of the details shared by @Weary_rule_6729 via 'Workplace_bullying' on Reddit. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these claims.