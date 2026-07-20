A YouTube video from The Asher House is tugging at viewers' heartstrings after founder Lee Asher celebrated the third anniversary of adopting his dog Matilda. She is said to be a special-needs bull terrier who went from an overlooked shelter dog to a beloved internet personality.

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In the slightly more than 10-minute video's description, Asher wrote about adopting Matilda on Feb. 3, 2023, saying she had become "my heart, my soul, my everything" and that she inspired people with her resilience.

When Matilda first arrived as a stray at the Tacoma Humane Society, she was roughly 10 to 12 months old, according to Asher. She was diagnosed with cerebellar hypoplasia (CH), a non-progressive neurological disorder that impacts balance and coordination without deteriorating over time. Vets note that despite their unsteadiness, dogs with CH can lead happy, full lives with proper care.

In the video, Asher recalled that many prospective adopters walked past Matilda. Why? They were uncertain about the responsibilities and potential medical costs associated with a special-needs dog.

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"I think a lot of people walked by Matilda because they didn't really take the time or the opportunity to get to know her," he said. "They just saw a small bull terrier that was special needs." He also praised Tacoma Humane for believing she deserved a chance and for connecting her with what became her forever home. "When I first met her… my first instinct was, 'I just want to hold this dog for the rest of her life,'" Asher said.

He also discussed Matilda's progress over the past three years. Initially, she struggled to walk without stumbling and hesitated to trust people. But Asher said she bonded with the other rescue dogs at his sanctuary while gaining confidence through one-on-one care and daily exercise. Now, Matilda goes on trail walks and beach outings with the pack and has developed impressive strength and endurance. "She does not know that she has CH," Asher said. "There is literally nothing she can't do."

Asher explained that Matilda's journey has also changed how his team approaches caring for other special-needs animals. He added that the dog often gets messages from supporters who say her determination has inspired them to persevere through their own challenges.

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Commenters talk about Matilda the dog.

In the comments section, viewers celebrated both Matilda's resilience and Asher's dedication. "You healed her, the pack healed her, and now she's healing us. Indeed, she's an angel," one wrote. Another shared: "I adopted a blind, 12-year-old Jack Russell and a 3-legged chihuahua from Korea… They have absolutely blossomed in the 9 months I've had them. More people need to be willing to give these angels a chance."

Yet another said, "That spirit, that I'm not giving up attitude, that joy for life is so inspiring. WE LOVE MATILDA."

Disclaimer: The Daily Dot could not independently confirm the facts of this incident and is reporting based on the information available.

