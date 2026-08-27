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‘This Is Not a Pink Barbie Toy Register’: An Ex-Retail Worker’s Video About Customers Who Won’t Swipe Their Own Cards Is Going Viral

By Reni

8:13 AM CDT on August 27, 2026

Ex-Retail worker outraged by customers who can't read a cash machine.

Ex-Retail worker outraged by customers who can’t read a cash machine.

|Image Credit: TikTok | @deszthebratt

An ex-retail worker is going viral after calling out customers who didn’t know how to use card readers at a store. The video has drawn thousands of comments from viewers who said they shared her frustration.

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@deszthebratt expressed her outrage towards customers in a recent viral video from May 29, 2026, on TikTok. She recalled her frustration when customers would hand her their card to swipe rather than using the card reader themselves.

The woman made a comparison from the year 1998 to 2026 and claimed that, unlike back then, people can see the card machine with instructions. Despite the advancement and instructions, customers would still hand her the card to pay. 

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She said she was baffled by customers who handed her their card, apparently expecting her to swipe it for them. She pointed out, “This is not a toy register, boo. This is not a pink Barbie toy register.” 

In the video, she continued expressing her frustrations through her expressions, body language, and tone and said in exasperation, “Swipe the card!” She repeatedly wondered why customers would give her the card rather than check out themselves. 

She also highlighted the customers’ reaction when she politely told them they could do it themselves. Apparently, they would often fumble with their words and actions and not know how to proceed. 

TikTokers Empathized With the Ex-Retail Worker…

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The video went viral on the social media platform and was viewed a little over 100,000 times as of publication. Her reaction to the situation from her past sparked immense traction in the comments of the TikTok post. 

Many commenters said they had experienced the same frustration working in retail. Some of the commenters claimed they were ex-retail as well and understood where she was coming from. But apart from swiping their card, they pointed out the struggle with the ‘Tap’ option on cards. 

Image Credit: TikTok | @deszthebratt

One user mentioned, “When they tap…and they don’t give the card reader time to read the card! Like…give it a chance to read the card.” Another wrote, “THIS! And when they put the money ON THE COUNTER.” 

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Others pointed out that sometimes after paying for their purchase, customers wait for the card to be removed and handed to them. Some claimed buyers are unaware of how to enter their ATM PIN into the machine.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the account as shared on TikTok by @deszthebratt.

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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