At the State of the Union address on Tuesday, President Donald Trump named Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow, as an honoree. When the camera cut to her, viewers couldn't help but notice that her expression seemed out of place. Many on social media claimed that she was faking her sorrow.

Featured Video

What happened at the State of the Union

Erika Kirk attended the address on Tuesday, Feb 24, to hear Trump speak in person. The president acknowledged her during a section honoring Americans affected by political violence. Trump told the audience, "So last year, Charlie was violently murdered by an assassin and martyred for his beliefs. His wonderful wife Erika is with us tonight."

Advertisement

C-SPAN

Then he asked Erika to stand as applause filled the chamber. As the applause continued, she appeared to be overwhelmed, dabbing her eyes and looking up at the ceiling and then down again. Trump addressed her directly, saying, "You’ve been through a lot," before continuing with his speech.

Kind of crazy that the cameras cut to Erika Kirk after Trump said “2nd lady of the United States” at the State of the Union pic.twitter.com/3ctxHdwCgg — Mike Norton (@NortonMpls) February 25, 2026

Reactions to Erika Kirk at the State of the Union

Advertisement

On social media, people dissected Erika’s expressions almost immediately. Many claimed her reaction looked forced or exaggerated, and called her a "bad actress."

One person on X, @KayeMcCartney, compared her to others nearby. They wrote, "The couple next to Erika lost their daughter a week before Kirk’s death, and they show real emotion and their tears are real. They actually look bereaved. Erika, not so much."

Advertisement

"So, so, so fake, it’s like looking at the worst actress that I’ve seen," @Maribel58281998 posted. "Just looking at her makes me uncomfortable. I mean… I can’t."

Others framed Erika as a spectacle rather than a true mourner. @MattWallace888 wrote that footage of Erika at the State of the Union was "going viral," noting viewers fixated on one detail. Then jokes began to circulate.

@Partisan_12 mocked the scene with a faux error message, writing, "Erika Kirk’s operating system messages: RUNTIME EXCEPTION. Error 404. Fatal system error. Contact your manufacturer."

Erika Kirk’s operating system messages: RUNTIME EXCEPTION. Error 404. Fatal system error. Contact your manufacturer pic.twitter.com/kBK6PViViR — The Resonance (@Partisan_12) February 25, 2026

Advertisement

Similarly, @Tomdickanarry commented, "Trying to squeeze out a tear. Didn’t work."

@HasanHerald noted, "I’m convinced [Erika] Kirk doesn’t know what part of the eyes tears come from. Also mouthing 'I miss you' while we all know she took down their wedding photo is crazy."

"Even five days after it happened, you’d have no idea she was even his wife. She’s never really looked sad except two or three times- and even then it was clear she’s putting on a show," @eternallyRaq claimed. "The only person who truly cared about Charlie Kirk is Candace Owens."

"I know people who have mourned their pets more than she did her husband," shared @PaddyRy65586397.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.