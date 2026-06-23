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Ekane’s Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru Order Went Viral on X — and the Top Comment Is Just Everyone Asking Why

9:34 AM CDT on June 23, 2026

TikToker’s viral drive-thru video leaves X confused

TikToker’s viral drive-thru video leaves X confused.

|TikTok/ecteaa

A TikTok posted by @ecteaa, better known as Ekane, shows her ordering at a Chick-fil-A drive-thru took off on social media, but viewers can't quite figure out why.

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In the video, Ekane pulls up to the drive-thru speaker, gives her name, and launches straight into her order. "Let me get spicy chicken deluxe sandwich, no pickles, medium with a root beer, Polynesian sauce," Ekane said. "Let's add a macaroni and cheese."

When the worker confirmed a medium size on that, Ekane said, "Yeah, perfect." The worker asked if there was anything else, and Ekane wrapped it up. "That'll do it. Awesome."

The total came to $15.98. Ekane then glanced at her cards. "Let me see which one I can decline," she said, and picked one. She then paid the cost and drove away.

Most of the comment section was confused as to why this video was going viral. "Is this not how everyone orders at Chick-fil-A?" one commenter wrote.

Another expressed their frustration in a similar way. "I'm confused as to what is so impressive about this?" the commenter wrote. "Like maybe I'm old but they make stupid things go viral."

The video appeared to highlight how smooth and uninterrupted the transaction was, completed in under 30 seconds.

Some commenters who defended the video seemed to have figured it out. "The best part was he didn't interrupt her," one commenter wrote. "'What Drink? What size? Anything else?' If you let me finish"

Another commenter jumped in to explain what exactly was smooth about the video, and said, "They make it easy cause[sic] they usually let you say everything instead of cutting you off to ask 'what else' and it's also a face to face convo instead of on some bulls--t mic where you gotta repeat sh-- you said already."

The details above reflect the account as presented in the TikTok video by @ecteaa.

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Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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