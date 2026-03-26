Druski parodied Erika Kirk in his latest comedy bit, and conservatives aren’t happy

Comedian Druski struck a nerve with conservatives again, this time with his latest appearance made up to look like Turning Point USA's CEO Erika Kirk.

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The streamer is well known for his full-body makeovers, recreating personas that rival Marlon and Shawn Wayans in White Chicks or Robin Williams in Mrs. Doubtfire.

Druski's Erika Kirk parody

The Black male comedian's excellent makeup skills have repeatedly turned him into a white person to the point that he could walk around at a NASCAR race, complete with painted-on sunburns, and people mistook him for a white man.

This time, he donned Erika Kirk's bright white pantsuit and danced behind ground sparklers that poured into the open air, smiling for the camera as he twerked and jumped up and down with his arms raised.

He wrote in the tweet, "How Conservative Women in America act 😂🇺🇸"

It was an over-the-top satirical performance that was nonetheless reminiscent of how Erika Kirk showed up to Turning Point USA events after her husband was assassinated, seemingly not as grief-stricken as people would expect her to be.

How Conservative Women in America act ??? pic.twitter.com/4DQesE0gBg — DRUSKI (@druski) March 25, 2026

While many fans of the comedian's on-point looks praised him for hitting the vibe and look of Charlie Kirk's widow, still others blasted him for claiming that his comedy costume was disrespectful (much like many have said of Erika Kirk herself).

The conservative widow is a public figure, and this isn't the first time she has been made the brunt of a comedy act's joke. LA-based drag queen Lauren Banall took on the persona of "Erika Qwerk" complete with her signature bright colors and wide-eyed stare back in January.

Reactions to Druski's Erika Kirk look

The vast majority of responses were filled with laughter and amusement at the comedian's latest video. People called it hilarious or said they looked forward to seeing how conservatives would negatively react to his bouncy, energetic performance.

X user @HaterReport tweeted, "Nah man this might be Druski’s most diabolical skit yet 😭"

@SocialistMMA pointed out the posts that were sure to follow, writing, "MAGA meltdown incoming 😂"

Others weren't surprised that Druski had done this, saying that it was on point for the kind of comedy skit he would share with his fans. "I was like this is something druski would do and then I saw the twitter name," @QUEENP0P shared.

@eric_ikyg tweeted at Druski directly, telling him, "Trolling Erika Kirk and all conservative white women, you might be the goat."

Trolling Erika Kirk and all conservative white women, you might be the goat pic.twitter.com/YPQD69m7Et — eric (@eric_ikyg) March 25, 2026

X user @kirawontmiss shared a screenshot of Druski in his Erika Kirk makeup, writing, "theres no way this is Druski😭😭😭😭"

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