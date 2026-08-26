A TikTok video from a woman’s account has gained attention after she shared a series of unexpected events that occurred during a date with a man she knew through mutual friends.

Featured Video

TikToker @brittanyybowen explained that she initially ghosted the man but eventually agreed to go out with him because they had mutual friends and she felt comfortable meeting him. However, as the date went on, she said she began learning things about him she did not expect.

The Date Took an Unexpected Turn When He Revealed His Baby Was Due in 2 Weeks

According to the woman, the man arrived at her place and they drove to the restaurant where they were supposed to have their date. While they were placing their orders, he asked her if she wanted to order a drink. She said she gave him a look, noting it was only 1:30 p.m. on a Tuesday.

Advertisement

She added things became awkward further when they started talking about relationships. The woman remembers she told him that she wasn’t interested in dating someone who had a baby or a "baby mama." According to her, he then revealed that he was expecting a child, who was due in just two weeks.

She recalled looking at him in disbelief as he explained he was no longer with the mother of his child and claimed the pregnancy had resulted from a one-time encounter.

The woman further added that she did not believe in the story. She stated that she had heard all sorts of stories from the fathers about the mother of their children while going on dates.

Advertisement

However, that's not all the surprises. At one point, she said, towards the end of the date, when the waiter brought the bill, the man wanted to use Apple Pay to pay but the restaurant didn’t take it. According to her, he told her he had forgotten his wallet at home. She was shocked and, in her head, she was wondering, “You came on a date and you forgot your wallet at home?”

This didn't end there. The man, after the lunch date ended, asked her whether she wanted to do something else after the date since she had about an hour left before she had to leave. The woman said she agreed. However, once they got into the car, they faced another issue. According to the TikToker, the man told her that he had run out of power on his Tesla and offered to recharge the car and “Netflix and chill” during that time.

The woman immediately took a step back and said that she made it clear that "Netflix and chill" was not going to happen.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the details shared in the TikToker's account. The details above reflect the events as described by @brittanyybowen on TikTok.