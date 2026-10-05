‘Do You Know Him’: A TikToker Got a Jealousy Text About a Man She Had Blocked a Year Ago — She Called Him Afterward and Did Not Hold Back

A TikTok user @val_cosme shared a video explaining a text exchange she had with a girl. The woman had texted the creator to enquire about her connection to a man she was now dating. The creator said she ultimately called the man and told him he was a "literal idiot" for putting her in the middle of his relationship drama. The video had drawn 417,900 views as of publication.

The creator started the video by saying that she got a hate text one night. “I realized I don't have a boyfriend, nor am I talking to anybody seriously enough. So I was like, I ain't getting cheated on,” she said. Later on, realizing that she wasn’t getting cheated on, the TikTok user sent the woman a reply asking what her message was about.

The creator revealed that the woman asked if she knew the “said man.” In response, the TikTok user said she knew him. The woman then went on to ask her if she was with him at the park. The creator replied that she did not even live in that city.

However, she revealed in her video that she knew where this conversation was headed.

“Whatever your intuition is, you're right. You're right,” she said. The woman then told her that one of her best friends was talking to the said man, and the man had told her that she should start acting right, listen to him, and do everything that he wanted, as he got another woman on his phone. He then proceeded to show her pictures and videos of the TikTok user.

The user then revealed in her video that she had not seen the said man in over a year and had stopped talking to him after she once told him that he was a bum. The creator said she was surprised to learn the man was still invoking her name more than a year after she had stopped speaking to him. “It's definitely giving, this out here lying, telling people that he knows me or he with me,” she said.

The user concluded by saying, “So I told said girl that her intuition was right, and I did call said man afterwards and told him that he was a literal idiot. I said, Do not put me in your drama. You have a female upset. You got other females texting me, talking about, Do you know blah blah blah. I said, That's absolutely ridiculous at your big old age. Like, shame. Shame on you for having females act like that. And I told him that he ain't ever gonna see me again.”

The comments section was filled with several messages. One of the commenters wrote, “I once got a “hey girly” message… BUT FROM MY EX BFS NOW WIFE. I hadn’t seen or talked or heard from him in like 6yrs!”



Another commenter shared her experience and wrote, “When I was in high school, I got a call from a girl across the country asking if I took her boyfriend's virginity. I dated her boyfriend years earlier when I lived closer and never had s-- with him.”

A third commenter wrote, “Omg girl same thing happened to me! Except come to find out it was a random guy that I confronted months earlier for taking screenshots of my snap story bikini pics.”



The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the TikTok. The details above reflect @val_cosme's account as shared on TikTok.