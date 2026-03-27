A new report claims that among the 12 produce items on its “Dirty Dozen” list, almost every sample tested positive for pesticides.

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The shopper’s guide, published on Tuesday, found that 75 percent of all non-organic fruit and vegetable samples reviewed by the USDA contained pesticide residues—most commonly “forever chemicals.”

Unfortunately, some are getting the wrong message from this revelation.

Can your spinach make you sick?

The latest Environmental Working Group (EWG) Shopper’s Guide to Pesticides in Produce drew some alarming conclusions about these chemicals in some of the most important foods in the human diet.

Nearly a third of the most common pesticides detected in fruits and vegetables were of the PFAS variety, also known as "forever chemicals" because they take so long to break down.

New Report in America shows nearly 100% of produce tested was positive for pesticides, including forever chemical



“It finds that produce like spinach, grapes, strawberries carry high levels of potentially harmful pesticides — Nectarines, peaches, cherries, apples, blackberries,… pic.twitter.com/xNkPmOo95A — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 26, 2026

Spinach topped the list of the guide’s “Dirty Dozen”—the 12 most contaminated produce items of the year. This was followed closely by other leafy greens and kid favorites like strawberries, grapes, and peaches. Over 95 percent of the samples on this list contained pesticides, with 60 percent containing PFAS chemicals.

“The PFAS pesticide is the active ingredient in these products because it’s effective at killing things—which is the very reason why it’s so concerning to public health and the environment at large,” EWG’s senior vice president for California operations Bernadette Del Chiaro told CNN.

The EWG drew these conclusions by analyzing USDA data. Produce items—54,344 samples of 47 fruits and vegetables—were washed, scrubbed, and peeled before testing.

The news isn’t all bad. Sixty percent of the report’s “Clean Fifteen” list tested negative for pesticides, with pineapple coming out cleanest. Sweet corn, avocados, and papaya are also safer choices.

Still, average shoppers may remain at risk for pesticide exposure that can cause serious health impacts over time. According to a comprehensive review of data related to these chemicals, acute pesticide poisoning kills around 11,000 worldwide every year. Dangerous illnesses that can arise from too much exposure include:

Cancers like leukemia and multiple myeloma

Respiratory disorders including chronic lung diseases and asthma

Neurological disorders such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease

Diabetes

Liver injury

Pesticides can also cause reproductive issues and impact fetal health or result in loss of vision.

"I am losing faith in our food system"

Those who advocate for the "carnivore diet"—an all-meat diet that experts do not recommend if you don't want your heart to explode at 45—are taking this as their moment.

"So tell me again why in need to eat my veggies or fruit?" wrote @jthecarnivore. "No thanks."

"I’ll just stick with my meat based diet and THRIVE!!"

"Another reason to be a carnivore and raise your own meat," claimed @Thanato84121237.

Meanwhile, more normal types were simply distressed at the news, with some putting the blame on big corporations instead of ditching produce altogether.

"This is so sad. Why aren’t we as Americans offered safe and healthy food options that will not poison us?" asked @thaovo40. "Not to mention anything remotely healthy is a million dollars. I don’t get it, it’s sad and I am losing faith in our food system."

"People need to realize that the assholes that run the companies that feed us, medicate us, do financial duties for us, consider us, 'useless eaters,' and attend meetings like Bilderburg so they can figure out how to f*ck us in the coming years," said @TroyGothard2.

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