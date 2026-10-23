Diner Says $300 Steakhouse Dinner Was So Disappointing That the Bread Was the Best Part

A post shared to r/AskReddit on Oct. 18, 2026, asks users to describe their worst restaurant experience. The post had gathered 15 upvotes and 40 comments at the time of publication.

The original poster asks in the thread, “What was the worst restaurant experience you had?”

One commenter described an expensive dinner and its price. “Went to an expensive steakhouse in Atlantic City with my gf, ordered 2 filet mignon specials, truffle fries, mashed potatoes, and 2 French onion soups,” they wrote. “Bill was almost 300 and the Best part of dinner was the bread. Luckily we got the entire meal comped, otherwise I would’ve lost my mind.”

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Another reply described a restaurant that changed hands. “There was a Thai restaurant that used to be owned by me [sic] neighbors,” they wrote. “Amazing food there.” The commenter said the neighbors sold the restaurant and returned home to be with their family. Another family took over the business, “keeping the band [sic],” the commenter wrote. “Apparently not the recipes though,” they added, describing the food as a letdown. “You ever order spicy red curry and all you can taste is coconut milk? It was that.”

A separate reply described a mix-up involving two people with the same name. “Put my name in for a table at a busy restaurant,” they wrote. “Hostess says there’s another John on the list and asks for my last initial, which I provided.”

The commenter said, “A while later (30 minutes? It was crowded), she comes up to me and says (and I quote) ‘John, your table is ready.’” They wrote, “We sit, and our server comes and takes our drink order.”

“A couple of minutes later, the hostess comes tearing back, absolutely livid,” they added, because she had given them the table meant for the other John. The commenter said they were yelled at: “‘You shouldn’t have taken it!’ she yelled at me, like it’s my job to keep her from [...] up her job.”

Another commenter described a dispute over a dinner order involving a dietary restriction. “Long time ago I went with a friend to a place called tortorici’s in New Orleans,” they wrote. “When they brought our dinners my friend said I don’t think I ordered this and the waitress argued with her.”

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The commenter said the friend responded, “I know I wouldn’t have ordered this because it has shrimp in it and I am allergic to shrimp.” Another man sitting next to them confirmed that the waitress had brought the wrong order, which angered her.

“She begrudgingly went back to the kitchen and brought my friend something else that was not what she ordered,” they wrote. “My trout was excellent but we left a very small tip. As we walked away from the restaurant we figured out that Tortorici’s backwards is icky rot rot!”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the accounts described in the comments. The details above reflect the commenters’ accounts as shared on r/AskReddit. The commenters’ identities and the restaurants they describe have not been confirmed.