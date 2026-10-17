TikTok creator Ingrid (@ingridexplainsitall) sparked debate after sharing dating mistakes women should avoid when looking for relationships. Her video, which had drawn 6,800 views at the time of publication, offered blunt advice about dating apps, emotional investment and financial expectations.

Ingrid argued that women often commit too quickly before learning enough about potential partners. However, some viewers agreed with her approach, while others questioned parts of her advice.

Ingrid framed her recommendations around dating strategically rather than rushing into relationships. She said she had made these mistakes herself and wanted other women to learn from her experiences. Her advice covered everything from accepting certain dates to overlooking red flags. She also warned against demanding expensive gifts before building a meaningful connection.

Dating Creator Warns Against Getting Attached Too Quickly

Ingrid first criticized relying exclusively on dating apps, claiming they made dating too easy for men. She described the platforms as places where men could search for women without much effort. She then encouraged women to avoid focusing on one person after a single date. According to Ingrid, some men continued dating multiple people until they found their preferred partner.

She also cautioned against becoming emotionally invested after minimal interaction. Ingrid argued that exchanging a few text messages and sharing a hug did not establish genuine compatibility. She criticized coffee dates and walking dates as low-effort options, comparing women who accepted walking dates to Pomeranians. She also strongly discouraged accepting invitations to meet men at their homes.

Ingrid’s next warning concerned overlooking red flags because of desperation for a relationship. She argued that women sometimes convinced themselves they could change partners who displayed troubling behavior. Her final warning addressed women who demanded expensive gifts too early. Ingrid said requesting a house, car or rent payment by the second date could discourage a genuinely generous partner.

TikTok Commenters Debate the Dating Advice

The comments showed that viewers had different opinions about Ingrid’s recommendations. One person joked about the possibility of mutual incompatibility, writing, “what if we’re both red flags tho, what then 😭” Another user reflected on dating exclusively, admitting, “the stupidest thing I’ve ever done.. make myself loyal to one guy”

One commenter asked Ingrid for help identifying warning signs before entering a relationship. “So IF I decided to date one day can you come along please? lol I am not well enough to spot red flags .” the user wrote. A different viewer offered a straightforward endorsement, commenting, “This is so true”

However, not everyone agreed with Ingrid’s final point about financial expectations. One user questioned why women should avoid using men financially when some men pursued women for sex. “we want the money and they want the cat from us🤣 sounds fair,” the commenter wrote.

Another viewer defended high standards, writing, “your high maintenance yeah is that a problem? because there’s the door sir” The responses reflected different expectations around dating, money and emotional commitment. Some viewers supported Ingrid’s emphasis on boundaries, while others challenged her views about financial support.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the personal experiences or relationship advice described in the video. The details above reflect Ingrid’s opinions as shared on TikTok and the comments provided for this article.