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Dad Goes Full Secret Service After Daughter Is Elected Class President — ‘Anybody Have Eyes on the Eagle?’

3:50 PM CDT on August 6, 2026

Dad Pretends to Be Daughter’s Secret Service After Class President Win

Dad Pretends to Be Daughter’s Secret Service After Class President Win

|Photo Credit: X/@MustangMan_TX

A father is getting major cool points from social media users for how he celebrated his daughter being elected as class president. A clip of the moment was reshared on X by @MustangMan_TX, who called the proud parent a "next level dad."

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According to the caption on the reshared clip, the man's daughter had just been elected class president. To show how proud he was, he decided to show up at her school pretending to be her personal Secret Service agent, giving her the same level of respect and security as the president of the United States. The sweet gesture led many commenters to say it's a moment she'll likely remember forever.

The Girl's Father Showed Up to School Wearing a Suit and Tie

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To celebrate his daughter's accomplishment, the father leaned into the role. While waiting in the pickup line, he sat in the car wearing a suit, tie, and black sunglasses to complete the Secret Service look. He then joked with his other daughter, who was already in the car, "Anybody have eyes on the Eagle?" She went along with the act, replying, "I'll tell you when I have eyes on the Eagle."

Moments later, his daughter can be seen walking out of the school with some friends, and that's when he started playing "Hail to the Chief," the song traditionally played to acknowledge the arrival of the president. He can then be seen standing outside the car next to the door, waiting for her to get inside.

The daughter, as commenters likely expected, was shocked by her dad's gesture, but her huge smile signaled she was both touched and happy by the moment. After she got close to the car, he proceeded to open the door for her, allowed her to get in, and then closed it behind her, behaving like a true Secret Service agent the entire time.

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Commenters really seemed to enjoy the video, with one person writing, "This is awesome!! Well done, Dad." Another called the act "too cute" and commended the dad, writing, "Way to go dad." A third person wrote, "This is sooooo cooool! The father of the year! This means to be a parent and encourage your child and be proud of her or him."

Meanwhile, another found the clip "hilarious," adding, "Dads responsibilities in order. Provide, protect, embarrass and joke with kids (especially daughters)."

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Jennifer

Jennifer is a writer and editor with over 10 years of experience covering legal and consumer topics, entertainment, TV, and home improvement. She has contributed to major publications including USA Today Homefront, House Digest, and Distractify.

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