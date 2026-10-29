Customers Blame Poor Service While Workers Point to Low Wages and Exhausting Shifts in Viral TikTok Debate

A TikTok video by user @londonelii depicts an uncomfortable coffee shop interaction that reflects modern-day customer service. As a result, TikTok users are discussing how basic social interactions seem to be becoming more awkward. The video's overlay reads, "How it feels to be a customer anywhere in 2026." The creator acts out a seemingly ordinary interaction between a customer trying to order a drink and an employee who disengages from the exchange.

In the skit, the customer greets the employee, asks for recommendations and eventually orders a matcha latte with almond milk. But the customer is repeatedly asked questions about the drink's preparation, so they keep apologizing while trying to clarify the order.

Although the video is presented as a comedy skit, the uncomfortable ordering experience resonated with commenters who shared similar encounters. Several said they had experienced similar situations while shopping, ordering coffee or dining at restaurants. One commenter joked about feeling expected to carry the conversation despite being the customer, writing, "Like, why am I out customer-servicing the person providing the customer service in this interaction??"

Another person questioned why customers nowadays feel unwelcome in establishments where they spend money. "Like, oh I'm sorry, am I bothering you at YOUR JOB??" they wrote.

Other commenters described awkward pauses, blank expressions and having to repeat questions during ordinary transactions at coffee shops. One person asked a barista to confirm that their drink was iced, only to find that it had been recorded as a hot drink. The employee reportedly explained that there was no guarantee the drink would be made iced because it had been entered incorrectly.

Other viewers felt that poor customer service extended beyond food and drinks. One commenter described going to an American Eagle store to buy sweatpants and encountering a cashier who kept saying only "okay..." without scanning the items. The customer eventually had to ask the employee to scan the items.

TikTok users talk about customer service.

However, not everyone believed employees should be required to be cheerful or make small talk during their shifts. Several commenters said workers are often underpaid, overworked and expected to manage customers' emotions while performing their regular duties.

"Pay people livable wages, and they will smile more. Simple as that," one commenter wrote.

Some people who work in customer service, meanwhile, said they had seen customers expect them to entertain them during working hours. They added that many people take service jobs because they need to earn a living and would prefer to take customers' orders efficiently rather than engage in what they consider unnecessary conversation.