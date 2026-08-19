Customer With Pork Allergy Makes Requests at Jersey Mike’s

A woman asking employees at a Jersey Mike's to clean food-preparation surfaces because of her pork allergy is drawing mixed reactions online. She asked employees to clean the food-preparation surfaces before making her sandwich, citing her pork allergy.

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The video, which is over six minutes long, begins with the woman filming her walking into a store, saying, "It's time for some Jersey Mike's."

She approaches the counter and asks an employee, ‘Are you doing something right now?' When he approaches, she explains what she wants cleaned.

"Right, to start, can you clean that grill because we have pork allergy," she tells him. Immediately he walks over to do so without a fuss.

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As her food is prepared, she continues filming, including while she discusses the price of the sandwich with the employee at the register. Then she complains about the size of the bread.

In fact, much of the video features her various demands or complaints as she films all of the employees working at their specific stations.

She Walked Into Jersey Mike’s Demanding They Clean The Grill, Counters & Prep Area Because Of Her Pork Allergy! ??? pic.twitter.com/CCIqq036qY — NOLLY (@omoelerinjare1) August 19, 2026

Commenters Claim the Woman Has Done This at Other Restaurants

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One X commenter wrote, "This woman needs to be banned from all restaurants! She records herself being obnoxious to fast food workers for clicks and likes."

"Her name is Fatima and she goes around causing trouble and being ridiculously impossible to satisfy intentionally for clicks. Literally a witch for clicks," explained another X user, with a comment beneath agreeing.

"Yep her voice is very distinct … wish places would just start trespassing her bc all she wants is to start trouble.. thats[sic] her main objective," a third commenter wrote.

Others, though, were not as critical of her demands about the food she was being served.

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"She is perfectly fine . I work in retail and some people are picky but that isn't a problem. Also for a $20 sandwich it should be perfect and she is making sure it's to her liking. Only problem I have with this lady is the fact that she is recording people," said one.

Like anybody else in the workforce, especially those in customer-facing positions, the employees are simply trying to get their job done. Customers like this woman are not necessarily helpful to that goal, especially when they film everything and make continuous commentary and demands.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the woman's medical history, the claims about her previous restaurant visits or whether the restaurant had a specific policy regarding her allergy.