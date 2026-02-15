Skip to Content
18 things customer service workers wish you’d stop doing immediately

Please...please, just stop.

7:00 AM CST on February 15, 2026

Left: Pink service dog harness on a small apple head chihuahua being walked on a sidewalk walkway path. Text box overlay reads, "Stop bringing your phony service animal. You're an f-ing a**hole if you are still doing this." Right: Two cheerful Asian women are enjoying talking while watching a content on the TikTok application on an iPhone. Text box overlay reads, "Stop watching TikTok videos in the waiting room at full volume"
Microfile.org/Shutterstock/BongkarnGraphic/Shutterstock

Across customer-facing jobs, workers regularly face the same frustrating behaviors, from entitlement to basic courtesy lapses.

One Redditor was curious to find out if any of these annoyances were common to others and went to the r/AskReddit subreddit to confirm. u/the_greek_italian asked the people of Reddit, "Customer Service workers, what's something you wish everyone would stop doing?"

Reddit post that asks, "Customer Service workers, what's something you wish everyone would stop doing?"
u/the_greek_italian via Reddit

Responses poured in, and it was clear that customers often demand exceptions, rush processes like refunds, or blame staff for policies, weather, or holidays beyond their control.

Others ignore instructions, overshare on calls, mishandle merchandise, or create hygiene and noise issues that disrupt everyone nearby.

Ultimately, these habits leave employees drained, as they ask only for respect and a little common sense during everyday interactions.

From refunds to fake service animals, the complaints pile up

1.

"No, we do not give discounts because you've been shopping with us for a long time." —u/the_greek_italian

2.

"Stop bringing your phony service animal. You're an f-ing a**hole if you are still doing this." —u/gregbard

3.

"If I tell you about a new rule the store is enforcing to stop customers taking advantage of the system, don't yell at me. I didn't make it. But you sure as f*ck contributed to it being made." —u/RayDeaver

4.

"Refund TAKES TIME" —u/AnemoneZeher

5.

"Admittedly, I haven't worked in a grocery store in a long time, but it still irks me when people leave cold items on random, not cold shelves.

Raw meat does not belong on a shelf of potato chips!

Just put the d*mn thing back where you got it from! At least hand it to a cashier or the customer service counter, don't just leave it around the store, you slob a**hat." —u/k-squid

6.

"If you are rude to staff and don't like a company's policy, STOP COMING BACK TO THE COMPANY." —u/Frogbreakfest69

7.

"Customer: 'Oh I can’t believe they got you working on (insert any holiday). Hahaha.' Yeah we’re here on a holiday because of people like you." —u/phrostiboy

8.

"Throwing money on the counter to pay. Take the money out, organize it, hand it to me. So far beyond disrespectful to make me pick the money up and organize it because you decided to basically 'make it rain' on the counter." —u/PyrrhicLoss2023

9.

"Calling first instead of trying to figure it out themselves." —u/jajapax

10.

"Listen to my instructions and STFU until I finish. NO, I don't want to chat and be your friend after business is over." —u/hawken54321

11.

"Keep it short on the phone call when receptionist answers your call. Don’t immediately go into your full life story. Say 'I need to speak to someone about X' not 'my X blah blah blah blah….' The receptionist will need to transfer you so you’re wasting your breath." —u/iregretthisalreadyy

12.

"Yes, I need your name/info again. Yes, I realize you provided it already, but computers make mistakes. Mistaken phone transfers happen. I need to make sure I'm discussing the direct info with you." —u/MatCauthonsHat

13.

"If my arms are full carrying plates of food to your table, 9 times out of 10 someone is going to ask where the rest of it is before I can even put them down. I’m not an octopus sir." —u/Guineacabra

14.

"Licking their fingers to separate the plastic bags!" —u/Equivalent-Patient12

15.

"If you notice my French accent, don’t say the same thing three words/sentences that everyone learnt at school… It’s annoying and kind of insulting. I’ll pretend to laugh, but I’ll die inside.." —u/CaligulaQC

16.

"Sorry, but there's nothing we can do about weather slowing your delivery." —u/NANNYNEGLEY

17.

"If you could stop assuming an honest mistake/mishap/oversight was a directed attack to spite or harm you, that would be great." —u/FormerStuff

18.

"Stop watching TikTok videos in the waiting room at full volume without headphones/earbuds" —u/Capital-Coconut-9389

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she's not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

