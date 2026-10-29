Customer Hands Over $20 for a $22 Bill and Insists the Cashier Owes Her Change

A TikTok user, @carolinemincks, who also worked as a salesperson, recalled an incident involving a customer who struggled to understand the total bill despite being told the amount multiple times. The situation escalated until the manager intervened. The video, posted on July 4, 2025, had drawn 17,000 comments as of publication.

The woman began the video by saying that she had a customer whose total came to $22.93. She said she remembered the amount because she had to repeat it to the customer more than 400 times. She said that at the end of the transaction, she told the customer the bill was $22.93.

The customer handed her a $20 note. The cashier asked if she wanted to pay the remaining amount by card. The customer asked, “What rest?” The TikTok user repeated, “It was $22.93, so I just need $2.93 to finish the transaction.” Instead of acknowledging the explanation, the customer told her that she owed her $2.93.

The woman looked confused and told her, “I haven’t gotten to the giving you change portion yet.” The TikTok creator then asked whether the customer had a $5 note or wanted to pay the remaining amount by card. The customer remained focused on the claim that the creator owed her $2.93. The creator again explained that the bill was $22.93, and the customer said, “Yes, and I gave you a 20.”

The woman then said she had called her manager, who asked for the total bill. The woman replied, "$22.93," and the customer again said she had given her a $20 note. The manager told the customer that she needed to pay $2.93 more, but the customer remained confused. When the manager explained the amount again, the customer asked to speak with the manager.



Finally, the creator explained the counting to the customer: “20, 21, 22…,” and that's when the customer understood and immediately gave her a $5 note. The comments section was filled with reactions. One commenter wrote, “I don’t understand how some people make it out of their house.”

Another commenter wrote, “These people vote. These people vote. These people vote. Oh my god.” A third user wrote, “I would not last a day in the service industry.” A fourth user wrote, “Can someone please explain to me what logic was going through the customer’s head where she thought THEY owed HER change?”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @carolinemincks' account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the commenters have not been confirmed.